How to keep the cheer if you’re working this festive season

Not everyone has the benefit of being off this Christmas, so if you are working, here is how to keep yourself motivated.

Ask anyone, whether it’s a bank holiday, Easter, Christmas or the litany of other yearly events, working over a holiday period can be grim. Workers in many industries such as security, health and safety are often required to work over Christmas, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t make the most of it and still enjoy the festive season.

So, if you have to work on Christmas day, here is how to keep the cheer.

Stay positive

Being positive about a less than ideal situation is not easy. Often it takes careful and deliberate action to put yourself in a better frame of mind. By acknowledging Christmas as special, even though you are working and putting in an effort to recognise the day, you can start the day on a positive note.

Why not treat yourself to a nice breakfast before you clock in, or if your organisation allows it, wear festive clothing, to brighten the mood. Desk decoration and even listening to music while you work can also improve the atmosphere.

Make time for friends and family

Whoever you enjoy spending your time with, why not reach out to them throughout the day via phone, email, text, video calls etc. Staying connected with people during holiday periods is a great way of improving your mood. Also, it gives you an opportunity to share part of the day with them, regardless of where you are.

Take a unique break

Despite it being a workday, Christmas is not a ‘normal day’, so why not collaborate with your colleagues and arrange for a small get-together during lunch. You and your co-workers could share a special meal, listen to music, maybe play a few fun games or engage in a secret santa activity.

Maybe even consider a fun competition, for example, who can wear the most kitsch Christmas jumper. Knowing that you have something different to look forward to, especially something festive and social can make all of the difference and greatly boost morale.

Set boundaries

I have always hated that saying, ‘the work doesn’t just stop because you do’. Not only is it counterintuitive to a healthy work-life balance, but it also simply isn’t true. Yes the work will still pile up while you are away, however, it is no longer your responsibility and can be handled when you return.

It sets the expectation that your only obligation is to the job and encourages co-workers and clients to blur the lines between your personal and professional lives. So, if you are working at Christmas, make sure that you respect your own boundaries and that others do the same.

That means taking breaks, clocking off on time, ignoring incoming communications outside of working hours and making sure that your personal time goes uninterrupted. Make sure to confirm your schedule with whoever you are spending Christmas with, so you can get the most out of the time you have.

Stay organised

Even at work Christmas can be distracting as often your mind is elsewhere, however, do your level best to stay focused, organised and prepared, so that as soon as your work day ends, you can leave and spend the rest of the day as you so choose. Consider creating a detailed to-do list so you can prioritise the most important tasks and deprioritise what does not require immediate attention.

Not only will this enable you to be as productive as possible, but often when you are meeting your targets and have a set plan, the day seems to go much faster than if you were to aimlessly tackle each task.

All in all, Christmas day, like any other day, is what you make of it. If you are working during the festive period, don’t let it get you down, instead view it as an opportunity to make every minute count.

Nollaig shona agus athbhliain faoi mhaise daoibh. Have a happy Christmas and healthy New Year.

