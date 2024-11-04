Leading with style: Do you know yours?

Whether you are a natural-born leader or acquired the skill over time, your choice of the appropriate leadership style is crucial for success.

Defined as the ability to manage, oversee and positively influence a company in its day-to-day running, there is no one right way to lead, but how you choose to establish and implement your authority is often decided by organisational needs and company culture.

As representatives of wider company goals and values, leaders have to embody the spirit of what their organisation stands for, while also carving out their own niche, to simultaneously lead with and inspire confidence. From decreased employee morale and a lack of trust, to a damaged reputation and reduced productivity, the consequences of poor leadership can be catastrophic to an organisation.

With that in mind, do you know which leadership styles might suit you and which will have the greatest impact on your organisation?

Pacesetting

Pacesetting management is a form of leadership designed to garner a specific set of results, based on a set pace. In line with targets, team members will be expected to meet or exceed objectives, with each person subject to a high degree of personal accountability in relation to their work.

To implement a pacesetting management style, leaders have to possess a number of skills, for example, the ability to delegate. Professionals who choose this leadership style need to be confident that their teams can handle the workload and also be prepared to step in if needed.

Communication skills are also crucial, as pacesetting leaders need to be able to effectively express their expectations as well as the plan for how work can best be carried out. Additionally, they need to be able to lead by example, as a self-motivator and keen problem solver.

This style of leadership is ideal in the short term for projects that have tight deadlines and can also greatly showcase a team’s abilities, however, due to the fast paced nature of the style, it can also lead to burnout and added workplace stress.

Transformational

Transformational leadership depends on a system wherein operations and the individual are constantly under review and subject to change. Leaders who adopt this style will strive to encourage and motivate others to improve and grow, always scaling in line with company objectives.

Knowing how to compel and inspire others is crucial to this management style, as employees need to believe that they can realistically achieve their goals through hard work and dedication. Transformational leadership is a great way to develop talent internally, as a key focus of the tenet is growth through training, education and upskilling.

Transformational leadership greatly encourages professional development, improves employee loyalty and can ease difficult transitions, but be aware, there are also some downsides. Namely, it focuses on long-term goals rather than the short term, which may not suit some employees. Also, the collaborative nature of this leadership style often means decision-making can be a longer, more drawn out process.

Situational

Situational management allows leaders to take stock of the varying degrees of skill and experience in their teams and to work on development and growth at an individual, rather than on a broad level. Professionals applying this style need to understand how differing personalities can thrive in the workplace and how their unique talents can be fostered.

To successfully gauge where an employee is at in comparison to their co-workers, leaders will have to take into account their personality, their background, their working and learning style and their motivators, among others. People who choose this style of leadership will also have to be flexible, as situational leadership tends to invite a wide range of challenges and opportunities.

This particular model can empower professionals to build up their skills in a harmonious environment and may also attract and retain talent as it is employee focused and celebrates diversity, however, it can be taxing for the person in the leadership position as it demands a significant investment of time and energy.

Autocratic

Autocratic leadership is not as dictatorial as it sounds. Rather, it is a system where the leader retains the majority of the decision-making power to ensure that goals and objectives are met, typically in organisations that require fast turnover and strict adherence to company hierarchies.

While there is often little input from team members in regards to wider operations, many companies thrive from having a chain of command and clearly defined roles. Leaders who adopt an autocratic style need to have a number of skills such as strong decision-making, the ability to give constructive criticism fairly and confidence, as it is often an isolating role.

There are many upsides to choosing an autocratic leadership style, such as the increased productivity and efficiency, as well as reduced stress for employees, however, it also runs the risk of alienating employees who require greater freedom and creativity in their roles, so before you select this option, make sure your employees and the organisation are a right fit.

There are dozens of leadership styles, with this list serving to explore some of the more interesting and impactful ones, so why not do a little self-exploration and discover which kind of leader you are.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.