Learn circus skills, laughter yoga and Tai Chi while you stay at home

A new website called Holding It Together Apart has been launched by Dublin City Council with the goal of helping people to be creative and have fun while staying at home during Covid-19 restrictions.

The project was developed by the creative team of the Dockers and Demons Festival along with Declan Hayden, development manager in the south-east area for Dublin City Council, and artistic director and choreographer Muirne Bloomer.

According to the team, “unusual and creative classes” will be added to the platform over the coming days, including creative writing, laughter yoga, kids’ crafts, dance, juggling and gardening.

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Tom Brabazon, officially welcomed the launch of the new resource. “Covid-19 is an unprecedented challenge for people staying at home at this time and each day brings new and different stresses,” he said.

“These courses are a lifeline for people at this difficult time and I encourage everyone to check out the website and investigate some very interesting and unusual courses. There is something here for everyone to enjoy.”

Bloomer described the project as “a response to arising needs in the community following the Covid-19 restrictions”.

Whether its people who live alone and face increased loneliness and confinement or parents who must entertain their children in new ways, Bloomer and her co-creators wanted to develop classes that suited everyone.

“The aim was to develop a range of activities and projects for all ages and backgrounds that were easy to do and could be followed each week,” she said. “Mental health is at the core of everything we do.”

Further classes planned for Holding It Together Apart will include yoga, cooking and baking, narrated stories and poems, a dog competition called Pandemic Pooches and ritual and grieving assistance.

Visit the project’s website here for more information and to access a range of activities for all ages.