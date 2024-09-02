Say ja, sí and oui to learning a second language

Multilingualism can open up a world of possibilities for people both in a personal and professional sense, so when it comes to your career, what are the benefits of knowing more than one language?

Being able to converse in multiple languages is a skill that takes a great amount of motivation and discipline. According to research there are more than 7,000 languages used worldwide, with English being one of the most widely spoken.

A lot of countries that don’t have English as a primary language will teach it as a secondary language, ensuring that their people can engage internationally. But despite the widespread use of English, having more than one language can bring your career to new heights and open up a world of opportunity for you.

It looks great on a CV

Looking for a new job or a higher position can be frustrating, as you are competing with a lot of other people who may have similar qualifications and experience to you. Knowing a second language gives you a competitive edge, setting you apart from non-bilingual applicants.

Don’t downplay your ability to speak another language, as it could be the deciding factor in whether or not you get the job. You never know when you might need to converse with someone from a different background, so a wise employer recognises the benefits of hiring multilingual people.

It expands your network

By learning a new language you are exposing yourself to a much broader and significantly more diverse network of peers. Communicating with others in their language builds trust and respect and it also allows you to target a wider range of markets as you progress in your career.

You can also take advantage of freelancing opportunities as some companies may require external translators, transcriptionists and interpreters.

It gives you the chance to travel

If your company has foreign stakeholders, is working to grow its presence in a different country, or if there is an important event abroad that requires attendance, it makes sense to send an employee who can speak the local language.

Knowing a second language will likely increase your chances of being asked to travel for work, which is another exciting and fun way to build upon your network and professional skills. It will also make your job there significantly easier as there will be no language barrier.

Working aside, multilingualism also means that when you are stationed abroad for your career, you have a better chance at assimilating, making friends and experiencing a different culture.

It gives you negotiating power

As previously mentioned, employers are likely going to prioritise an employee that has the ability to speak in more than one language. Bilingual or multilingual skills are an asset to a company as they can bring in a diverse range of stakeholders and help target international markets.

For that reason, it makes sense that employees who speak additional languages have more negotiating power than those who don’t. They bring more to the table and can therefore make a solid argument as to why they should receive higher compensation for their roles.

Simply put, having more than one language puts you in a better position to ask for promotions, salary increases and improved job titles.

It helps you improve too

Language skills, like all skills, need to be worked on continuously, if you want to remain proficient. Speaking a foreign language in your place of work enables you to effortlessly practise your skills.

If there is someone in your office who is multilingual and is willing to engage with you, you could even seize the chance to learn their language, using workplace interactions, your lunch breaks and socialising to hone your skills.

Studies also suggest that multilingualism can improve memory and may even reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s and dementia in later life.

Speaking another language is basically a gold star on your CV or résumé. Not only will it get your foot in the door, but if you are good at your job and can prove why you are an asset, then you will likely find many other doors opening for you.

So don’t waste your talents. Having additional languages is an impressive skill and not one that everybody possesses. Take full advantage of having an edge and see what you can do with it.

