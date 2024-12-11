How to get the most out of an internship

Internships are designed to take a rough idea of an employee and mould them into a professional, so when they leave, they are a far more polished version of themselves.

When correctly implemented, internships are an ideal way for young people, career starters, those returning to work, just about anyone, to get on the career ladder. Over the course of weeks, months, maybe even a year, internships can teach future professionals about their chosen industry, how to network, what it takes to progress and the foundational skills they will need to get their start.

While many internships come with job opportunities upon completion of the programme, not everyone is guaranteed a position, but that doesn’t mean that you walk away without having gained anything. In fact, if you secure a good internship, you should be able to leave it significantly better off than before and here is how.

Soft skills

While the technical and practical skills that you gain in an internship will of course be specific to the sector in which you are trying to make your mark, you should leave every single programme, no matter its discipline, with a range of diverse, transversal soft skills.

From leadership and public-speaking abilities, to improved workplace etiquette and increased confidence, internships are the perfect medium through which you can develop the skills that you will require for your entire life, in a personal and professional capacity.

If you feel that you aren’t using these talents as much as you would like in the workplace, don’t be afraid to speak with your employer about opportunities to develop non-technical skills, as they are every bit as crucial to long-term success.

Leave the right way

Whether you choose to leave an internship of your own accord, or it comes to an end without the follow-up offer of a job, make sure that you leave on good terms with everyone, as you never know how your early-career moments may dictate future opportunities.

Exiting an internship with a network of peers that have a genuine interest in seeing you do well is an invaluable achievement that you will likely be able to make use of throughout your career.

Make sure that before you go, you have the contact details of any mentors or co-workers who advised and aided you and if possible make time to meet with them outside of work, to continue building relationships and making inroads into your chosen profession.

It also can’t hurt to express your gratitude and ask them to let you know if they hear of anything that might suit you professionally.

Don’t leave empty handed

Unfortunately, not every internship is going to offer financial compensation and those that do may not pay well, so coming away from one without a job can add to the feeling that you are walking out somewhat empty handed.

But this is absolutely not true, as aside from having built upon your skills and your network, you should ensure that you come away with documentation from your employer, confirming your aptitude and suitability for future job opportunities.

Obtaining a strong letter of recommendation, as well as an agreement that you can use your former employer as a reference for a potential new job is an incredibly valuable resource that you should always make use of. Even if you don’t have a new position lined up immediately after the programme, request documentation anyway, as you are 100pc going to require it in the future.

Don’t just assume that you can gather those items later, as you don’t know how dynamics may change over time. Plus, once you have it, it’s ready to go.

Build a portfolio

Other documentation or evidence that you should aim to put together before you leave your internship is proof of the work you did while with the organisation. This can be done via a professional portfolio that includes samples of your work and the outcomes.

If you don’t have a job where you can show examples of the work you did, then you could gather analytics relating to the impact your work had, collect multiple letters of acknowledgement, showcase any upskilling courses you undertook and provide entries from a worklog, to name a few alternative options.

Ultimately, internships are supposed to elevate you, regardless of whether or not you end the programme with a new role lined up. So make sure that when you walk away, you have undeniable proof of your efforts and your suitability for any position you apply for.

