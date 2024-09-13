Like a boss: How to upskill as a manager

All of us, regardless of our position in a company, need to brush up on our skills now and then, managers included. Leadership is often instinctual, but it can also be taught and managers should always aim to improve.

There is a common misconception that people in management positions know it all or don’t make mistakes, but that is simply untrue. While they likely will have more experience, they are human like the rest of us and can always strive for improvement.

This is especially true if they are new to the position and are a first-time manager. Team management is a crucial professional and life skill for anyone aiming to work their way up the career ladder. Fortunately, there are a number of ways for people to upskill in this area.

Preparing to lead

Training is not just for non-managerial employees, in fact, it is a disservice to a manager to suggest that they would not benefit from learning or growth opportunities. Some people are born with a leadership mentality, for others it is a skill that is cultivated over time.

If you feel as though you could use some guidance on how to successfully lead a team, don’t be afraid to ask for additional training, to ensure you are ready. Training courses aimed at current or future managers can round out your skillset, as you work on confidence, leadership style, conflict resolution, organisation and other useful abilities.

Admitting that you could use some extra help before you step into a more senior role shows a commitment to your company, as well as an awareness of your own capabilities and how they can be improved. Understanding your limits and seeking out support so you can do your job to the best of your ability is an admirable quality in a leader.

Out with the old

You can gradually adapt to a new system by working out how you as a leader plan to do things. Take the time to acquaint yourself with anything that may be new to you, such as new team members, technologies and targets, then design a workflow plan that aligns with your vision.

Use the first few weeks and months to establish and perfect your own management style, adapting as you go. This is a key opportunity to work on your decision-making skills as well as your organisational talents, as the first couple of months in any new position always comes with questions and challenges.

Learn how to handle yourself

On the topic of decision-making, managers are going to make poor choices, like the rest of us, but how you handle the fallout is key. Soft skills such as communication, adaptability and critical thinking are all crucial to the decision-making process, during and afterwards, regardless of success or failure.

Failure itself is a teachable moment and the skills you need to work through it and try again will be useful throughout your life. Decision-making techniques – such as ones that involve collaborative teamwork and pro versus con models – can also be helpful, particularly if you are fond of brainstorming and visual aids.

Get to know your team

A promotion to manager changes your standing in the workplace in a number of ways. For example, it can be difficult transitioning from an environment in which you had a supervisor, to one in which you are now responsible for others.

It may seem odd at first engaging with your colleagues in a way that differs from your previous interactions, but it is important that you work on establishing yourself as the head of the team.

By assessing a team’s capabilities, strategising in relation to future plans and working together to achieve target goals, new managers can develop their interpersonal skills and form a tighter bond with their teams. Managers should make a point of upskilling individuals on their teams, as well as themselves.

Knowing how to identify a skills gap is a skill in itself and managers should be aware not only of their team’s strengths, but the areas in which they are falling behind. Having a close working relationship with your team enables you to address skills deficits early on and to respond quickly.

There are dozens of ways for a manager to upskill, from training courses and mentorship programmes, to problem-solving and team dynamics, so why not try them all and see which is the best fit for your particular style.

