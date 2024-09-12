Look before you leap: How to evaluate a job offer

It’s exciting to be offered a new job, but don’t rush in before taking the time to consider the best course of action.

It is human nature to leap at a good opportunity, but when it comes to a job offer, it is important that you take the time to truly consider what you are signing up for.

Once accepted, it can be complicated extricating yourself from a position at a company and there is a risk of burning bridges with people.So, before you sign any contracts, you should know how to properly evaluate a job offer.

Taking the right amount of time

When you receive an offer, be polite, give your thanks, express interest and excitement, but, if need be, say you would like a day or two to read over the materials. By giving the potential employers a fair and reasonable deadline, you avoid making them feel as though they are in a hiring limbo.

Take the time to peruse the contract, make notes of anything that stands out as incorrect or unsuitable and get back to the employer within the previously stated timeframe.

Knowing how much time to take and whether it is too little or too much is going to be specific to your personal situation, so make sure when speaking to the employer that you read the room. A decent employer is going to understand that you would like a day or two to gather your thoughts and make the right decision for yourself and the company.

Don’t settle for less

When it comes to familial obligations, finances, personal and professional goals, we are all at different stages. What you require out of a working contract is likely vastly different to what others would expect and this should be reflected in the decision-making process.

If you find that the contract does not match the previously given job description or that your circumstances no longer align with aspects of the role, in terms of scheduling, workload or compensation, don’t be afraid to bring your concerns to the negotiating table. If the potential employer is inflexible, then maybe this is not the right job for you at this moment in time.

Know who you are dealing with

Knowledge is a power that is available to us all, should we go in search of it. Knowing your stuff, regardless of the context, will always give you an upper hand and it can help you avoid awkward situations.

For example, it is best practice to evaluate your potential future company, how they treat their employees, financial health and any major news announcements they have made in the last few years, as this could greatly impact your experience.

Before you accept a job offer, you should ensure the company values align with your own and that this is a business in which you can make a positive impact. Don’t forget, once you accept this role, your reputation is linked to your employer’s.

Chart a way forward

We all accept jobs for different reasons. Financially, it could be the best option for you, they might have a generous benefits programme, you may believe in the work that is being done, it might come with a significant promotion or it could be a means of moving towards a future goal.

It is important, when evaluating a job offer, that you give consideration to how accepting the role will affect future plans. Understanding what you need to get out if this experience, besides the obvious, is key to preventing your career from stagnating. Before saying yes to the job, ask yourself why you want it and to what new heights can it bring you?

Don’t be afraid to say no

The job application process can be a long, drawn-out affair, involving interviews, aptitude tests, skill assessments, more interviews and eventually a dismissal or success. By the time you get to the end and you have that offer of a job, it can almost seem ridiculous to turn it down.

But if your gut is telling you that something is off and you wouldn’t be a good fit, or simply that what you want no longer aligns with what the company can give you, then listen to it.

If you find that you are endlessly mulling over red flags or the various reasons as to why you should not accept the job offer then you already have one foot out the door anyway.

As long as you are polite, respectful and honest about why you are passing on the opportunity, an employer will likely just be content that neither you nor the company invested any more time.

At the end of the day, you need to make the best possible decision for yourself, so whether you take the job or pass on it, make sure you always evaluate.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.