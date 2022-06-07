5 tips to help you practise mindfulness at work

The practice of mindfulness can help reduce feelings of stress and anxiety in your workday, even if you only have a few minutes to spare.

World Meditation Day took place on 21 May and served as a reminder of the benefits meditation can bring.

It’s not necessarily going to solve all your stresses and worries but studies have shown the benefits it can have on a person’s state of mind.

There are plenty of tools and apps on the market to help guide you in a meditation, from the Calm app to Headspace. These meditations can be anywhere from one minute to more than an hour. Naturally, it’ll be those shorter ones that will be more effective in your working day.

Things can easily get on top of us during working hours. The time when you think you can’t stop even for two minutes is the most important time to take a break and practise some mindfulness. Not only can it make you less stressed but it may also help you become more productive.

It is called a practise for a reason, so trying to work it regularly into your day is likely to yield the best results. And while meditation doesn’t work for everyone, it may help you be more focused, more present and calmer while completing your tasks.

To help you get started with meditation at work, CashNet USA has produced an infographic outlining five techniques.

Drink water mindfully

It’s important to stay hydrated throughout your working day and if you really feel like you can’t sit back and meditate for five minutes, use your sips of water as a chance to be mindful instead. Consider the five senses each time you drink.

Breathing exercises

Focusing on deep breaths can help you slow down your heart rate when you’re feeling stressed. Quieten your mind as you concentrate on each inhale and exhale. You can do this on your own or find guided breathing exercises on apps such as Headspace.

Think positive thoughts

When you’re feeling overwhelmed or stressed in work, it’s good to draw your attention to kind, positive thoughts about friends, family or anything that makes you smile. You could even send a quick text to someone to let them know you’re thinking about them to help shift your mindset.

Do a body scan

This is another exercise that is easy to find on mindfulness apps or through guided meditations on YouTube. It involves bringing your attention to the top of your head, acknowledging how it feels, and working your way slowly down the body.

Record moments of happiness

We tend to focus easily on negative thoughts so when positive thoughts or moments come through it’s important to write them down. This can also work for those who suffer from imposter syndrome so that they have a notebook of evidence that proves they are good at their job for days when they feel the opposite.

Check out the infographic below to read more about these five techniques, how long they take and the benefits they can provide.

