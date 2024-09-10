Navigating college when you are neurodiverse

As the new semester gets underway, how can neurodiverse students prepare themselves to navigate third level?

Studying at third level can be a wonderful time in a person’s life, as for most it is the precursor to their future career and is often the area of study that interests them most. That being said, it also comes with significant challenges, as the pressure to make friends, build professional connections, perform well academically and essentially establish your future, can be overwhelming.

It can be an anxious time for some, even more so if you are neurodiverse, as sensory issues, socialisation and inflexibility, among other issues, may cause distress. Higher education is a lot of work, but it is also supposed to be fun and enlightening, as long as you have the right tools and supports to handle stress and tackle challenges head on, so you can make the most of your time.

Prepare in advance

Life just happens and for that reason, no one, no matter who they are, or their level of organisation, can ever be 100pc prepared for every scenario. But you should always prepare to the best of your ability.

Neurodiverse people face additional challenges in comparison to their peers, so it is crucial that before starting college or university you create a checklist of everything you need to accomplish before the year begins. Visual aids can be a great way of organising a big task.

Notes should include lists for all the supplies you need to purchase, details of your accommodation, directions for navigating the campus, the names of your lecturers, the classes you are enrolled in and miscellaneous items such as the different clubs and societies you would like to be a part of.

Visiting the campus ahead of the first term is also a brilliant way of familiarising yourself with the college route, as well as the university layout. Knowing where everything is situated before you get there can give you some peace of mind. If you are living away from home you could also visit your future accommodation.

If you struggle to prepare or organise yourself then why not loop someone in, for example a teacher, friend or family member, to give you a hand? The more prepared you are ahead of college, the easier it should be.

Make use of available services

This will of course depend on the college or university you choose to attend, but many third-level institutions offer services for people with additional needs and challenges. Many will have trained employees ready to help neurodiverse people navigate college and can provide access to important resources.

In advance of selecting a college course and campus, it would be wise to first research which colleges better suit your needs and factor that into the overall decision-making process.

Depending on your requirements and the resources available to the university, some colleges can offer useful tools, such as noise-cancelling headphones, electronic pens and notepads and AI-based technologies, to aid the learning experience. Most colleges will also offer counselling services which can be helpful when dealing with complex feelings and emotions.

Universities also tend to offer examination accommodations, which you may or may not need. If you do require them, make it known early on, so you can be assured that the faculty will make the necessary adjustments come exam time. All of this information will likely be explained online and in the student handbook.

If your university offers disability services make sure to take full advantage, as it is a great way to establish a network of support, making your transition into college life simpler.

Assisted technologies

All of us learn and engage in different ways and if you find that standard note-taking isn’t working for you, then you ought to look into using assisted technologies, such as text-to-speech software, mapping tools, task-management programmes and AI-powered writing apps.

If you find that an aspect of your college experience just isn’t panning out, despite your best efforts, don’t be afraid to experiment, or ask others for some guidance, until you find a system that works for you. Technology can be a huge help, so why not leverage it to get the best possible educational experience?

Be kind to yourself

College can be overwhelming for us all, so when you are having a rough day, don’t turn all of that negative energy on yourself. You likely would want to help someone who was struggling to find their feet and you wouldn’t want them to feel lost. Be kind to yourself and if you need more help, ask for it.

Attending social events can be daunting, but if you are up for it, make an effort to seek out clubs, hobbies and groups, where the attendees have interests that align with your own. Friendships are an important part of the college experience.

It is also important that you know your limits. If you are feeling overwhelmed, don’t worry about how it looks if you need to remove yourself from a situation to quiet your mind. Your mental and physical health should always be a priority.

Setting boundaries with people, particularly housemates and having a sanctuary of sorts is also important, so try to have an area in your accommodation, your room perhaps, where you can retreat, for privacy and comfort.

Lastly, don’t let anyone knock you. It’s intimidating confronting people, but college should be one of the most exciting times of your life, free from bullying or prejudiced behaviours. If anyone, be it a peer, a university professional or a housemate, is discriminatory, don’t be afraid to report it. Not just for yourself, but for everyone in a marginalised group.

It’s important to remember, everyone’s college experience is going to be different, with numerous highs and lows, but with a little bit of preparation, you are more than ready for that next, exciting step. It is going to be great.

