Networking tips for technology professionals

Networking is key to staying ahead of industry changes and trends in the fast-paced, often chaotic world of tech.

Individual sectors have individual needs, for example modern day professionals in the life science industry often need to be skilled in sustainability and climate-focused practices, healthcare workers often require an arsenal of soft skills and engineers need significant practical abilities to excel.

For those in the technology sector, an awareness of emerging technologies is essential, but keeping up with industry advancements can often feel impossible, as every day seems to bring a new challenge or innovation. Networking is a valuable skill that can empower tech experts to stay tuned in on industry changes, so, what do technology professionals need to know about networking?

Hidden job opportunities

While there will always be a space for online job advertisements and many of us will source employment via an anonymous application process, in the technology industry, finding a new job is often a product of networking and making yourself known to experts. In fact, one LinkedIn survey found that as many as 70pc of those who responded found work at a company where they had a connection.

Networking events are more than just a chance to socialise and meet new people – they are an opportunity to expose yourself to industry experts and present not only your ideas and ambitions, but the image of yourself as an ideal candidate for their organisation.

Research in advance of networking events, such as who is in attendance, the company they work for or manage and if that business is hiring, can give you an edge in a room full of people who are looking to make a positive impression. At the end of the day, it makes sense that organisational leaders would choose someone known to them, with a good reputation and who appears motivated, over an anonymous applicant who submitted their CV online.

No idea too big or small

Conferences, workshops and seminars are a fun and interesting way to upskill and stay informed about all things technological, but don’t just attend the big events or the ones you are already knowledgeable on. Try to branch out and upskill in areas that may not necessarily be a part of your current job spec, but could be in the future.

Smaller events are an ideal way to learn about changes or trends in the industry, as well as connect with local professionals looking to diversify and impact the technology community. Be willing to embrace unique ideas and meet new people, as well as the opportunity to learn and be inspired.

Mix it up

While it is important that a great deal of consideration and commitment be given to in-person networking, online networking is also a crucial aspect of staying clued in on changes in the tech world. Experts should leverage professional websites such as LinkedIn to connect with people across a broad spectrum of organisations and levels of seniority.

Not only can you join pages and communities that interest you, but it is also an opportunity to share your views in relation to your industry as well as announcements and achievements. Social media can better establish your persona as a skilled professional, putting you on the radar of organisations and key industry players.

Just because they have never met you in person doesn’t mean that they won’t have developed a positive opinion of you, or formed a connection and who knows where that might lead?

Be the inspiration

I have never been one for over-the-top inspirational quotes, however, one I have always liked, that I think is a good rule of thumb not just for the working world but in our personal lives as well is – ‘if you can’t find any hope or inspiration, then you be the inspiration’.

It’s really just a nice way of saying that ultimately we all want the same thing, to feel inspired and joyful about the situations we are in and if you can be the source of that hope then do it.

Leading networking events and creating that space where ideas are cultivated and fostered is a great way to do just that. If you find that your industry or organisation is lacking mentorship programmes or strong leadership and that employees are falling behind as a result, why not create an environment that supports learning and camaraderie?

Essentially, it takes time and effort to stay on top of changes in the tech world, but the benefits it brings you, in terms of exposure to a wider, informed and welcoming community is undoubtedly worth it.

