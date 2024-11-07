Putting the I in DEI: Why you should get involved with workplace diversity

Committing to company DEI measures takes time and effort, so why should modern employees get involved?

Diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, when correctly implemented, are more than just a box-ticking exercise. They are an organisation’s chance to build a company culture founded on the principles of fairness and progress.

From higher employee retention and increased productivity, to reputation building and improved company dynamics, there are a multitude of benefits for the employer who chooses to properly invest in DEI infrastructure. But what of the employee, how does involvement benefit them?

Workers’ rights

Despite the simple acronym, DEI and all that it encompasses is anything but simple. Covering a wide array of personal and work-based liberties, among other issues, DEI measures protect people from abuse, exploitation, exclusion and inequality. For example, a focus on work-life balance ensures that employers and co-workers maintain professional boundaries at all times.

They prevent people with additional challenges – such as a disability, illness, or pressing familial obligations – from being excluded or discriminated against in the workplace, creating an environment that supports employees who may be struggling. DEI measures are an extension of an employee’s rights, so why wouldn’t you want to get involved in matters that directly affect your happiness and overall wellbeing?

Competitive advantage

DEI measures are a hot topic right now, with many companies introducing new systems and employees actively turning down roles in organisations that don’t offer opportunities to engage in this area. While popularity alone is never a good enough reason to get involved with a movement, it is still a factor as to why you should choose to do so.

DEI engagement offers the opportunity to upskill in a number of key areas, while also giving back to your place of work, your co-workers and potentially even your community. It also gives employees or potential job applicants a competitive edge when looking for a promotion or new position.

Team dynamics

Improved team dynamics greatly benefit employers as it promotes positive collaboration and reduces the need for internal conflict resolution. It is also a winning scenario for the employee, as involvement in DEI goals can bring teams closer together, as they work on building a company culture and learning from one another.

Diversity of thought is crucial to the working environment, not only for purposes of workplace sensitivity and respect, but open, transparent and informed conversation can be vital to problem-solving and critical thinking. Homogeneous leadership and environments stifle creativity and limit the people who operate within.

Growth opportunities

DEI programmes enable employees who are often marginalised due to their race, sex, religion, age or health status, to take advantage of opportunities to learn and grow professionally. Initiatives designed to promote equality ensure that all employees have the same access to career opportunities, training and development.

Additionally, DEI measures adopted prior to onboarding, for example blind hiring methods, keep the hiring process fair, based on skill, qualifications and experience, not background or other irrelevant factors.

You may choose to commit years, even decades of your life to the company you work for, or you may not. Either way, every single job you hold throughout your life is an opportunity to scale and grow as a person and as a professional. DEI measures are a part of that growth narrative.

Personal health

Do you ever find that when you are feeling stressed, anxious or burned out, the mental and emotional stress is often accompanied by physical ailments, such as a headache or nausea? Research shows that there is a strong link between how we feel physically and issues we may be having with our mental health, therefore protecting overall health in the workplace is of great importance.

DEI measures often reduce or eliminate stress related to intolerance or a lack of education in the workplace, such as micro-aggressions, unprofessional conduct and bullying. Initiatives also prioritise a workplace culture that supports people in times of difficulty, giving them the peace of mind needed to get better, be it physically, mentally or emotionally.

Ultimately, DEI measures are designed to generate a working environment and a workforce that is understanding of others, that welcomes change and diverse thinking, that embraces other points of view and that prioritises a safe, content work space for all, regardless of background or lifestyles.

