Office survival guide: How to avoid getting sick at work

It’s that time of the year again, where everyone and their pet dog seems to have a cold, flu or bug of some kind, so here are some tips to keep you healthy as we head into the winter months.

It is hard to believe that we are almost into the winter season. Shops have already started selling Christmas items, even though Halloween has yet to pass, so maybe time has ceased to make sense altogether. Either way, we are heading into the colder months and a period in which people spend more time inside, leaving them vulnerable to colds, flu and bugs.

Unfortunately, some companies can have a culture of presenteeism in the workplace, compelling people who ought to be at home with a cup of tea, a hot water bottle and a blanket, to come into the office, despite posing a health risk to their co-workers. Others may not be aware that they are sick or passing on an illness. So, how can you avoid getting sick in the workplace this coming winter?

Avoid, avoid, avoid

It probably goes without saying, but I will say it anyway, if you hear or notice that someone in the office is unwell with an illness that is contagious, for example the common cold, make sure to stand well out from them when they are talking.

If you can communicate with this person via the internet then do so, as limited exposure is key. Additionally, if you notice that you are also beginning to feel unwell, try not to continue the cycle of going into work sick, only to pass it on to someone else.

More than 200 viruses can cause the common cold, so make sure you wash your hands after touching frequently used items, such as door handles, keyboards and shared office appliances.

If you notice that employees are being pressured into coming into the workplace when sick, to the detriment of themselves and everyone else, consider bringing it to the attention of HR or management, as everyone has a right to a safe and healthy working environment.

Keep it fresh

As someone who is always just a little bit too cold, opening a window when the weather is poor sounds like an icy version of hell. However, it is important to ventilate an office environment properly, even during the colder months, to ensure decent air quality.

Small, crowded or poorly ventilated rooms can be a breeding ground for commonly caught illnesses, so if your place of employment has limited or subpar ventilation, consider wrapping up and heading outside for a few minutes, just to get a breath of fresh air.

In addition to helping you avoid catching a cold, flu or bug in the workplace, fresh air has a number of other health-related benefits, for example improved sleep quality, increased focus, a bolstered immune system and reduced anxiety.

Look after yourself

There are multiple variations of the common cold, flu virus and seasonal bugs and everyone is going to react differently based on their own immune system. A good example would be if you are in close contact with someone who is unwell, but you don’t become unwell yourself.

While you never know how your body is going to respond to an illness and you can never 100pc prevent becoming sick, you can do your best to rally your body by eating well, drinking enough water and getting enough sleep.

Signs that you have a weakened immune system include digestion issues, excessive tiredness, slowly healing wounds and frequent infections, such as multiple bouts of sinusitis or pneumonia.

Looking after yourself, at work and at home, is key to warding off illness and while you will still get sick from time to time, having a robust immune system will help you through the worst of it.

Make use of flexible scheduling

If you work in an organisation that offers flexible, hybrid or remote working options, why not make use of them during the months when people are more likely to be ill with seasonal colds and flu. Basically, you can’t get sick from the workplace if you aren’t there.

People can remain contagious even after they begin to feel better, so remote working when you know someone is still unwell, or if you yourself are beginning to come out of it, is a great alternative.

Whether we are in an in-person working environment or not, we are all prone to getting sick during the winter months, meaning we just have to muddle through until we are feeling better. Aside from that, do what you can to bolster your immune system and stay healthy, starting with drinking lots of water, getting enough sleep and keeping stress to a minimum.

