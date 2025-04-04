6 online courses to toughen up those soft skills for STEM

STEM roles, as with virtually every profession, require strong soft skills, not only to get the job, but to keep it and excel.

When we think of STEM careers and the skills required to make a real go of it, we often think only of the technical talents, in areas such as programming, encryption and AI. But soft skills are becoming increasingly critical to long-term success, with many employers expecting a well-rounded CV.

But how can individuals work on their soft skills? It doesn’t seem as straightforward as simply teaching yourself how to code or better understand computer systems. However, there are a number of online courses perfect for every budget, lifestyle and skillset to help you.

S3TEM

Available to people all over the world, S3TEM offers a paid-for programme designed to teach soft skills to STEM students, early to mid-career professionals, organisations and educators. The platform enables onsite and virtual training, with a range of videos, articles, tools and other useful resources at your disposal.

People can take part in a standalone workshop or a series of classes over time. The programme aims to improve abilities in a number of areas, including communication, teamwork and leadership.

LinkedIn Learning

Via the Professional Soft Skills Learning Pathway, LinkedIn Learning has several routes through which professionals, STEM and otherwise, can brush up on their soft skills. Courses range in price and anyone interested can also sign up for a free month-long membership.

The platform offers tutorials on a wide range of topics, for example, how to develop your emotional intelligence, building resilience, adaptability in the face of change and critical thinking for stronger decision-making. Overall, the course is about 12 hours long, with multiple experts sharing their insights and it’s all pre-recorded, so it suits most lifestyles. At the end of the training you can earn a certificate of completion.

Coursera

Time management is crucial to most careers. For many people, time management is a skill that could use a little dusting off and Coursera has a number of options for anyone interested in doing so.

Courses can be free or require a subscription, they vary in level of commitment, some will be spaced out between one and four weeks, while others may take months. Most can be completed at your own leisure and the platform caters to people across a wide spectrum of ability, from beginner to advanced.

Professionals may also be interested in exploring other skills, such as project management, personnel management and self-regulation amid a stressful time.

Udemy

Currently, Udemy is offering a free tutorial titled ‘Soft skills to be happy and productive in science and academia’. The course covers key soft skills and information around how STEM professionals considering a career in academia can upskill.

The course is entirely online, is less than two hours long and is suited to students, postdocs and junior faculty. The paid version of this programme will also get you bonus material that includes a certificate of completion at the end. There are also several free options that aim to empower professionals to further educate themselves, develop their careers and upskill.

edX

Training platform edX offers numerous opportunities for students and established professionals to build up their soft skills. Options include courses centred around interpersonal skills, creative thinking, presentation, negotiation, conflict resolution and more – all valuable skills for people in STEM professions.

Users can specifically select the area they want to improve on based on their current position. For example, there are options for regular courses and micro-credentials with future career progression in mind and programmes designed for people in executive roles.

Great Learning Academy

Great Learning Academy is an ideal resource for STEM professionals looking to improve their soft skills. There is a free ‘Soft skills for IT’ course that says it can teach students a host of important skills such as communication, self-awareness, teamwork and problem solving, among others. It starts at beginner level, is an hour and a half long, content is available online and there is a certificate at the end.

Additional free courses relevant to STEM students and employees include ‘Leadership skills for beginners’ and the ‘Top five skills to kickstart your analytics career’.

Soft skills are fast becoming a must-have for employers and can be leveraged by professionals for a successful and rewarding career. Not only that, but it aids personal development as the skills you use in the workplace can always be used outside of it.

