Branching out in tech? Here are 30 top skills to consider

Tech skills that could be in high demand for developers and digital marketers this year include analytics knowledge, SQL and Java.

We’re a generation of workers that are passionate about learning. We invest our time, energy and money into upskilling to make us stand out to employers and progress our careers.

But to truly shine in a working world that is transforming at pace, it’s important to keep your finger on the pulse of what employers are looking for. Upwork, Zety and Hays have all recently shared their insights, highlighting some of the hard and soft skills in high demand.

More recently, brand visibility company PostBeyond published its own predictions for some of the sought-after skills for this year. It analysed job listings across three different sectors – development, digital marketing and social media – to produce a run-down on 30 in-demand tech skills.

PostBeyond’s research highlighted knowledge in analytics as the most highly sought-after skill among the listings analysed. It popped up in more than one-third of job ads for digital marketing, where knowledge performance and engagement-tracking programmes are key. Jobs in social media also listed knowledge in analytics as a desired skill.

According to PostBeyond, some of the roles looking for people with analytics knowledge included head of analytics and marketing campaign analyst.

Another in-demand skill was knowledge of Agile software development and project management tools. Of the 1,000 job posts analysed, 35pc of them listed Agile as a desired skill.

For developers in particular, the top skills employers were looking for included Java, Linux, SQL and Python.

Want stories like this and more direct to your inbox? Sign up for Tech Trends, Silicon Republic’s weekly digest of need-to-know tech news.