How to upskill on a budget

Whether brushing up on your interests or developing a whole new skillset, there are options out there to suit every budget.

In the latter half of the last century, the world moved into a period known as the third industrial revolution, introducing major advances in computing, healthcare, telecommunications and space exploration.

Now, according to some, we are moving into the fourth industrial revolution, or Industry 4.0, which is heavily influenced by mass digitalisation, robotics and of course artificial intelligence and machine learning, among others.

Needless to say, the world is advancing at a dizzying rate and the skills needed to progress at work are shifting just as quickly. What was once a mandatory skill for your profession has the potential to become outdated. Additionally, it is impossible to know the kinds of job opportunities that new technologies will make available in the months and years to come.

So, if you are a graduate or employee who wants to prepare for the future, or even if you feel that you could use a talent refresher course, how can you upskill without breaking the bank?

Loop in your employer

Wanting to upskill to progress in your career does not only benefit you, but also your employer who, if they understand the importance of a skillfully diverse workforce, will likely support you in your goals.

They may loop you in with HR who can explain the resources at your disposal or alternatively, you could discuss implementing a workplace mentorship programme, wherein senior employees can share the benefit of their knowledge and experiences. Shadowing colleagues can also be a convenient way to observe the skills you might need to advance, as well as give you a feel for how you might fare in a different role.

Also, a hands-on way of learning in the working environment is to seek out additional responsibilities that challenge you and ultimately add to your skill set. Your workplace can be a wonderful resource if you are looking to advance professionally.

Surf the web

When it comes to inexpensive educational resources, the internet is a virtual treasure trove, if you know where to look. Platforms such as Coursera, Udemy and GreatLearning, offer a vast range of low-cost or even free training programmes, aimed at a number of industries and interests.

As the modules are typically online and flexible, they tend to be ideal for students or professionals, who struggle to find the time to engage with programmes. Many offer certificates once you have completed the course, which you can add to your professional social media accounts and job applications.

If you don’t have the time for intensive courses, platforms such as YouTube and even Tik Tok offer shorter videos on a multitude of subjects. Apps that prompt you to interact can also be useful, for example if you are attempting to learn a new language, Duolingo will regularly remind you to log on and engage.

Build your network

If you want to excel in a new area, it can be useful to find a community of like-minded peers who challenge and inspire you. Industry events are a fun, engaging and informative way to meet people who share a common interest, as well as expose yourself to trends and changes.

These events can be free or relatively inexpensive and often there will be guest speakers eager to share their knowledge. These events are designed for networking and if you want to know more about how to become involved in a particular field, you couldn’t be in a better place to ask.

Volunteer work

If you’re a student preparing to graduate, but are worried that you don’t have enough skills on your CV to make an impact in the working world then why not consider volunteering with an organisation or group whose work can help you develop your talents.

Not only will this expose you to a wider network of industry professionals, but it will give you a safe space to practise your new found skills and hopefully improve your confidence.

Aside from the technical skills you could learn, volunteer work can also help you build upon your transversal soft skills, such as communication, critical-thinking, leadership and project management.

At the end of the day, learning is a lifelong endeavour and is crucial to advancing us both as people and as professionals. There is no reason that you should be held back by budgetary constraints, so if you have a goal in mind, but not the skills to make it happen, now you know where to start.

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.