Promotion pending? Levelling up for the start of your managerial career

How should future managers prepare themselves prior to accepting a leadership position within their organisation?

There is a quote in Shakespeare’s the Twelfth Night that says “be not afraid of greatness. Some are born great, some achieve greatness and others have greatness thrust upon them”. Which is a lovely, succinct way of saying that all of us, despite our position, need to prepare for life’s bigger moments.

For many, earning a promotion to a managerial position is a time of great excitement as it is a recognition of hard work, dedication to the company and a significant career milestone. However, it can also be nerve-racking as employers and co-workers now have much higher expectations of you and you are responsible for the output and wellbeing of others.

As with most new opportunities it is crucial that before you begin your tenure as a manager, you prepare yourself, so you can tackle challenges head on, earn the confidence of other employees and perform to a standard that you can be proud of. So, how can future and new managers level up?

Identify your style

Though many people work in teams and are recognised as being a united group under a company banner, everyone, from the intern to the owner, is a unique being, with their own motivations and objectives. With that in mind, if you want to establish yourself as a manager quickly, it is important that you understand how your team operates and what is required to get the best out of them.

Just because you operate in a certain way, does not mean that others will be receptive to it. By identifying the style of leadership that appeals to and reaches your team and aligning it with wider company goals, you can make clear your position while still fostering a working culture that is cognisant of the working style of others.

Brush up on those soft skills

By their very nature as a tool that can be used in virtually any career, soft skills are fast becoming a must-have for professionals across the board and those hoping to thrive in a managerial position would be wise to upskill in this area.

From leadership skills, conflict mitigation and public speaking, to active listening, patience and delegation, managers require an almost limitless degree of flexibility to circumnavigate workplace challenges and maintain order.

Soft skills empower people in leadership positions to resonate with employees and provide useful solutions to problems, as well as motivate the workforce, keeping morale and efficiency high. Long story short, soft skills are an absolute necessity for anyone aiming for or already in a leadership position.

Admit perfection is a fallacy

The word perfect is, in some cases, a harmful one as it forces people to strive for something that in all reality is not attainable. No one is perfect and without exception we all fail at some point. That doesn’t mean that you won’t have perfect days now and then, it just won’t be an endless sea of perfection.

With that in mind, managers, before they begin their supervisory role, should consider asking their peers or employers for feedback on the areas they could improve in, so they hit the ground running.

Not only does this show a willingness to develop your professional skills, it also indicates your commitment to the people you will be working alongside, thereby going some of the way to earning their trust and confidence. So be kind to yourself and don’t treat every mistake like it is the end of the world.

This may also encourage other members of the team to seek professional feedback or look to improve their skills via mentorship, further education or training programmes.

Make it a smooth transition

If you have just started a new position you might feel that you have to put on a show of strength and start hitting targets immediately, but entry into any new role always requires a period of transition, for everyone. It takes time for the individual manager and for teams to align themselves with the new world order, so be patient while people are adjusting.

Don’t be afraid to ask for advice or seek additional support while you are getting settled. In fact, this could be an ideal time to network with other managers in the organisation who you previously may not have had much contact with.

Establishing a network of peers who you can socialise with, bounce ideas off of and discuss work-related concerns with, is crucial, not just from a career point of view, but also in terms of friendship as we all look for that sense of camaraderie.

So there you have it, some useful tips to get you started in your new managerial career.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.