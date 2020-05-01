Working remotely: Tips for recruiters, jobseekers and everyone inbetween

Here’s some of the advice we published in Careers this week, from preparing for a remote job interview to successfully onboarding staff remotely.

We spent another week talking to a variety of experts and people with experience in remote working to gather and share their insights.

For example, Maria Cullen, talent acquisition lead at MSD, spoke to us about her experiences of remote recruitment. Her team has been hiring remotely for a while now and, as a result, has learned some valuable lessons. From hosting remote interviews to onboarding new staff, read some of her advice here.

We also spoke to Own The Room’s Fiona Claridge, who is the Ireland country lead for the leadership training platform. She talked about remote onboarding, outlining what pitfalls to avoid and how to measure success, among other things.

For those on the other side of the process right now who may be preparing for job applications and remote interviews, Hays’ Marc Burrage offered his tips on getting into a positive mindset beforehand. His practical advice includes psyching yourself up and considering the dress code even if you won’t be meeting an interviewer face-to-face.

That advice may be particularly helpful in light of jobs news that was announced this week. Fidelity Investments is planning to hire for 100 technology roles – the majority of which will be software engineers – in Dublin and Galway.

We also looked at five different companies that are all currently hiring in Kerry, with open roles in software, mechanical engineering and more.

In other careers content, we published a video from our visit to Jaguar Land Rover in Shannon earlier this year. We learned more about how the team there is working to redefine the traditional view of a car through software development and engineering.

I also spoke to Sodexo’s chief diversity and inclusion officer, Margot Slattery, about her experiences as an LGBTQ woman in business and her new role as president of the France-Ireland Chamber of Commerce.

