Hide and seek: How to help recruiters find you

Today’s employment landscape can be a confusing and frustrating world to navigate, but we have some tips that could help you land that next job.

Looking for a new role can sometimes feel like a never-ending slog through employment pages, recruitment agencies and corporate social media – only for you to miss out on what appears to be your perfect job.

You put the work in, you do your research and you apply for the position, but for whatever reason, you aren’t selected. Rest assured, there are plenty of tools that you can utilise to help you become more visible and bag that dream role.

Social media

We truly live in a digital age, so the majority of job hunting happens online. Many of us may have memories of printing dozens of CVs with the intention of handing them out in-person for that personal touch, but that seems to be a thing of the past.

Recruiters are on the lookout for highly skilled and engaged applicants, therefore social media outlets, such as LinkedIn, X and even Instagram are a good way of seeing another side of an applicant.

As we evolve as a society, more and more employers are seeking applicants who are motivated, present and non-controversial. It is always handy to have professional versions of your social media, rather than giving full access to personal accounts.

Advice to remember is keep your public social media platforms active and professional. Maintain them as you would your online CV, as a dodgy post or image could be the deciding factor in whether a recruiter recommends you or not.

Applicant tracking systems

Anyone who has posted their CV or cover letter to an online jobs board knows the process. You upload your most recent information, detail the kind of work you are interested in, then you click submit and you feel as though you have done all that you can. But have you?

What people might not be aware of is that many of these databases routinely utilise applicant tracking systems, in an effort to not only source but to disregard candidates who seemingly don’t meet the criteria. Often, people can be overlooked based solely on the omission of a skill or interest.

With this in mind, it is crucial to keep on top of changes in the industry you are trying to enter. If you are unskilled in a particular area, use your time wisely and engage in upskilling so you always meet recruiter and employer expectations.

A lot can change within an industry in the weeks and months you may spend job hunting, so don’t find yourself in a position where you become stagnant and are no longer the optimal candidate.

Video and audio tools

Video and audio tools emerged as a useful pre-interview solution around the time that remote working rose in popularity. In the hope of getting an official interview, candidates can pre-record answers to questions and post them alongside their CV and cover letter for a recruiter to review.

Not only does this show the recruiter that you are actively engaged in the application process for this company, but it is also a fantastic opportunity to practise interview styles and techniques without the pressure of an in-person audience. It also enables the applicant to show their industry knowledge and their suitability for this position.

List curation

It is important to know what you want and to have a good grasp on what you can realistically achieve. Recruiters have a checklist of the qualities and skills that make up the perfect candidate.

It can be broad, for example, someone punctual, reliable and hardworking, or more specific, such as someone adept at a spoken or programming language. Either way, the recruiter will make it clear that they have strict criteria. As should you.

A great tip to help you narrow down your goals is to create a list of the companies you want to work for, the employers that inspire you and the career progression you expect.

Many of us feel as though we can only go so far and the rest is left up to the recruiters. We have shown where our skills lie and we wouldn’t have applied for the position if it wasn’t a good fit. So they should come find us right? Not exactly.

Initiative and knowing when to approach someone is a valuable skill that can often take a lifetime to perfect. But why not start now?

After applying for a position, instead of waiting to hear your fate, it can be advantageous to contact the recruiter directly to further express your interest in the role. Basically, why not recruit a recruiter and find that dream job that you know is waiting for you?

