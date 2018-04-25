7 things you need to know about living in Bournemouth

We’ve already explored the kind of professional life you can have if you relocate to Bournemouth, but what about your personal lifestyle?

Anyone who relocates to a new place will have a lot of challenges. It’s not just about the jobs that might be available or the schools, but the lifestyle that exists, too.

For the entire month of April, we took a closer look at the thriving tech hub of Bournemouth along with its surrounding areas.

Previously thought of as a sleepy seaside town, our analysis of its digital, creative and technology scene shows that it has become one of the most vibrant tech locations in the UK.

From massive tech events such as Silicon Beach (founded by Matt Desmier) to its impressive digital agency scene, it’s clear that Bournemouth has a lot going on around the world of tech.

However, if you’re relocating there for work, you’ll want to know more about the lifestyle. Here are a few things you need to know.

1. The seaside

The beautiful seaside is the reason Bournemouth’s accommodation costs aren’t as low as other areas in the UK. That said, its sandy beaches and outstanding sunshine are enough to lure top talent from far and wide.

The reason its beaches are particularly appealing is the stunning weather. Bournemouth receives up to 25pc more sunshine than the UK average during the summer months.

Picture hot summer days where you can head straight to the sea after work – that kind of work-life balance is in a whole other world.

2. The forest

The seaside is not the only option for those who want to get away from the busy, urban town centre.

The New Forest National Park is located just a short distance from Bournemouth town and offers stunning woodland walks and incredible scenery.

The forest also has plenty of activities for anyone who visits, from the wildlife park to archery and canoeing.

3. The art

While Bournemouth Pier is a central part of the location’s activity, the Russell-Cotes Art Gallery and Museum at East Cliff Promenade is just a few minutes away.

A one-time mayor of Bournemouth, Russell-Cotes gifted the building and its collection of art to the town, and the impressive museum even garnered attention from composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.

As Bournemouth is also home to Arts University Bournemouth, it is no surprise that the town attracts creativity and art in all forms.

4. The gardens

Another scenic appeal to the location is its spectacular gardens. The Upper, Central and Lower Gardens have all been Green Flag winners since 1999 and run from Bournemouth Pier to the boundary with Poole.

The Lower Gardens have a lot of activity all year round, such as mini-golf, an aviary and plenty of street food on offer.

The Upper and Central Gardens are quieter but still capture unique beauty, and there are plenty of relaxing walks and cycle trails on offer.

5. The football

It’s safe to say that we couldn’t talk about Bournemouth without mentioning the football. AFC Bournemouth came to be approximately 120 years ago, but has operated under its current name since 1972.

The team has spent most of its history in the third tier of football, although it has won in both the second and third tiers over the years.

Under its current manager Eddie Howe, the team has risen to the Premier League, with the 2015-2016 season its first ever in the top division.

6. The festivities

While events such as Silicon Beach and BFX Festival are big digital events for those working within the space, Bournemouth also hosts plenty of events that will appeal to your fun, carefree side.

The Bournemouth Air Festival is just one example of a unique annual offering that is sure to entertain you from the skies.

We’ve talked a lot about the creative offerings of the town and the Bournemouth Arts by the Sea Festival is further testament to that.

7. The youth

The outdated view that Bournemouth is a sleepy town is long gone.

The average age in the town is just 34, and the young population has injected a certain level of vibrancy, partially attributed to the attraction of top tech and digital talent.

While it’s still a wonderful seaside place to retire to, it also has the creative energy of a younger generation to keep developing the area for the better.

