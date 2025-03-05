Returning to a job you left? Make it a smooth transition

Rejoining an organisation can be difficult, but that doesn’t mean that it isn’t worth the effort.

There are no two ways about it, returning to a job you previously left comes with a certain degree of discomfort that requires management. There are a range of benefits to a career sequel, such as having greater knowledge of the industry, already knowing the layout and working dynamics, and being further along professionally than when you left.

But there are also several cons. For example, if much of what you remember has since changed it can be disconcerting, you may have to work once more with people you didn’t initially gel with or you may feel that it is a sign that your career is stagnating. So, how can you jump back into a job you previously left and hit the ground running?

Always be thinking of the prequel

This one, to be fair, is more of an action to take prior to leaving, just to ensure that when an employer says “the door is always open”, they actually mean it. For work and life in general you should always assume that personal and working relationships may come into play in the future.

For the majority of us, when we make the decision to leave our job we sometimes act as though we are closing – even slamming – a door shut, but doors reopen, so even if you don’t believe you will be returning, leave on good terms. There may be an outstanding opportunity at that organisation that you want to take advantage of in the years to come, so don’t put yourself in a position where you can’t leverage good working relationships with previous co-workers and employers.

Run through the reasons you left

Before you apply to work at a company you previously left, or accept an offer, take the time to remember the reasons why you left in the first place. Many of us leave not because we don’t enjoy our role, but because a better opportunity came along and it was an obvious step up to accept it.

If you departed the organisation because of persistent issues, it is important that you ensure problems have since been resolved, otherwise it is just a case of history repeating itself and you will likely find yourself compelled to leave again.

Knowing the reasons behind why you might return to a company you have worked at before will help you make the right decision about whether it is a wise move and what benefits it might have for you, personally and professionally.

Update the biography

Whether you are returning to a previously held position, or you are undertaking an entirely new role, it is important both for yourself and for your employer to show how you have progressed professionally since you were last employed at the company. Before you begin the job, make sure to update your CV in terms of newly acquired skills, certifications and goals.

Returning to an old job is not a sign that your career is stagnating, it is simply the next phase of your professional journey, so your CV and any work-based social media platforms should reflect this. Don’t be nervous about sharing your ambitions with your employer, in fact, it is a sign that you have a strong strategy for how you want your career to unfold.

Be prepared for change

It is unfortunately a part of human nature for people to ask questions even in scenarios that don’t concern them and you may find that former or new co-workers query your choice to return. You can handle this in a number of ways. The first is to address it yourself and explain that you are back to achieve X, Y and Z, that you believe in the organisation and you are looking forward to getting re-acquainted.

The second, while less informative but in no way inappropriate or rude, is to simply tell people that it’s very nice to be back and you are excited about working together, but that you don’t want to discuss your personal choices in the office.

Also, it’s important that you don’t assume that everything will have remained the same. The organisation could have changed significantly since you left. Once you accept the role it could be helpful to enquire as to any advancements that have been made in your absence, the training that will be necessary to bring you up to speed, any new policies etc.

Don’t be overwhelmed by how much things might have changed, you ought to treat this opportunity like an entirely new job, as in many ways it will be. Isn’t that exciting?

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.