How to approach learning Scala for beginners

Whether you want to acquaint yourself with Scala or take a deep dive into it and meet its devotees, there are lots of ways to go about it.

SiliconRepublic.com has recently featured tips on programming languages such as Kotlin and Python. Now, it is the turn of Scala.

A portmanteau of ‘scalable language’, Scala first appeared on the scene 18 years ago designed by Martin Odersky.

It is a general-purpose programming language built on the Java virtual machine, meaning it is a good one to have if you know Java. It works well with Java and Java libraries and runs natively with LLVM.

If you are looking to learn a little bit more about Scala and don’t know where to start, here are a few tips on how to get to grips with it.

Resources

As is usually the case, if you want to learn about a programming language a good place to start is its website.

Scala-lang.org has a helpful Getting Started section just for newbies. The instructions given cover installing it on your computer, creating your first project and what you can do to further your understanding once you’ve got the basics under your belt.

There are specific tutorials and tips for migrating from the older Scala compiler to the new one called Scala 3.

And there are resources for people coming to Scala for specific reasons, for example to use it on Android or with Maven and Java.

Courses and further learning

Once you’ve found your way around Scala and how you can use it, you might like to check out some courses.

Luckily, there are lots of free ones that you can do in your spare time. For example, the Scala at Light Speed course takes two hours and introduces learners to functional programming and other basics.

If you’re willing to sign up to Pluralsight for a free trial period, you can avail of this Scala: Getting Started course.

And if you aren’t concerned about parting with a bit of money for a course then the Scala & Functional Programming Essentials is another good shout. It’s also on Udemy and comes with 40 lectures and more than 11 hours of on-demand video.

Communities

Lastly, if you want to take a deep dive into Scala or make connections with other users, check out some of the forums dedicated to the language.

Scala’s main chat forum according to the Community section on its official website is Discord. You’ll find different channels based on your interests. There’s a subreddit, /r/Scala, and even a newspaper dedicated to it.

As well as all that, Scala users host events from time to time. Some are virtual, while others are in person. There is a big in-person meet-up, Scalar, taking place in Warsaw in March.

