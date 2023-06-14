How to show your skills with quantifiable results

Quantifiable results are a great way to show your skills on your CV, but what if you don’t think you have any? Hays’ Jane McNeill is here to help.

Most jobseekers understand the importance of showcasing quantifiable evidence of their skills and competencies on their CV. Stating the percentage increase in new sales, clients or website visitors that you were personally responsible for, for example, serves to demonstrate to a potential new employer your expertise and the value you could bring to their organisation.

Such outcomes are easy to measure over time, and thus equally as easy to assign an impressive numerical figure to. Of course, impactful numbers can be incredibly compelling in the context of a CV – they help you to tangibly and undeniably prove to the reader that you’re the right person for the role you are applying for.

But evidencing quantifiable results can be far easier for some than it is for others. Some roles just don’t lend themselves to this type of measurement. So, if this is the case for you, how should you go about adding tangible, numerical evidence to your CV?

Following are a number of other, equally powerful metrics you can share, which are still quantifiable in their own way, and will help you to demonstrate the positive impact you’ve made in all your roles to date and the value you can bring to the next.

Team or stakeholder management

The number of team members you have managed/supervised

Staff retention rates

Staff promotion rates

The number of internal and external stakeholders you’ve worked with in X locations or X departments

Project/account management

The number of projects or accounts managed

The number of programmes you’ve successfully delivered

The percentage of projects delivered on time/ahead of schedule

The percentage of accounts/clients/customers retained

The number of new accounts or projects you took on over time

Budgets managed

Dollar value of contracts you negotiated

Productivity/effectiveness

The volume of work/tasks you delivered in a given timeframe

The number of sales calls you typically made in a given timeframe

Your response rate for queries

The number of customers (internal/external) or clients you typically served within a given timeframe

The impact of process improvements you made

The number of meetings you chair, including the number of delegates

Money saved from negotiations with suppliers

Cost/time reductions achieved

Increase in market share

Percentage of targets hit

Percentage of issues resolved

Personal development

The number of training courses you’ve attended

The number of new qualifications you’ve gained

The number of new skills you’ve learnt in a given timeframe

The number of awards or accolades you’ve won

The number of members of staff you have trained, coached or mentored

The number of times you’ve been promoted/progressed

Hopefully it is now clear that even if no quantifiable results immediately spring to mind when writing your CV, if you think a little more creatively you can pinpoint some powerful ROI to add to your CV.

No matter the role, the tangible results are there to be evidenced and showcased – you just might need to look a little harder to find them.

By Jane McNeill

Jane McNeill is managing director of New South Wales and Western Australia at Hays. A version of this article previously appeared on the Hays blog.

