Sick to death of feeling unwell at work? Here are some tips

At some point or another we are all besieged by a health problem in the workplace, be it a simple cold or something more serious. Knowing how to work through it can be a source of comfort.

Feeling unwell in the workplace can make productivity seem like a foreign concept, making it even more difficult to get through what might already be a stressful day. If you are in pain or sick you should of course prioritise your health and take time off work to recuperate, but if for whatever reason that is not an option, there are still ways that you can manage.

It is important to remember that you never know what someone else is dealing with in their private life. People may choose not to divulge aspects of their medical history with their co-workers or even their employers, which is their right, so if someone does require additional support due to pain or illness, it should be approached with empathy and understanding.

Know your rights

It is important that we all know our rights when it comes to managing ill health at work. For example, in countries such as Ireland if you are living with a disability then there are a number of supports available that will help you keep your job. Additionally, employers are obligated to make reasonable accommodations in light of your condition.

Also, if you suffer from a chronic health condition that is not apparent, make sure you research your country’s rights and entitlements for people with non-visible disabilities.

Maximise your comfort

From menstruation and menopause, to migraines and muscle pain, sometimes you can’t avoid going into work and you have to find a way to power through. Prioritising self-care on the job can help improve your mood and hopefully make an uncomfortable experience, less so.

Whether you are an in-person employee or work from home, why not stock up on items such as heating pads, over-the-counter pain medication, a cooling fan and snacks, which you can make use of from the comfort of a desk. You should also remember to dress comfortably, stay hydrated and take regular breaks.

Eat well

When you are feeling unwell, you may not have the energy to prepare a healthy lunch the night before, or you may be craving something unhealthy to boost your mood. While this is a very valid response to a rubbish situation, it can be helpful to also eat foods that may alleviate some discomfort.

For example, peppermint is known to ease symptoms of indigestion, ginger is good for soothing nausea and iron-rich foods can positively impact quality of sleep, red blood cell production and the immune system. So why not incorporate some superfoods into your diet?

Plan ahead

If you are living with a chronic condition, or are prone to illness and are worried about the effect it is having on your schedule, it can be helpful to plan ahead. Not everyone has a role that runs to a schedule, but by pre-planning even the little things such as a to-do-list and the order in which you would like to meet deadlines, you can better organise your time to allow for delays or absences.

If you are, for example, a menstruating woman, you can plan meetings, important deadlines and particularly arduous tasks around your cycle, to prevent painful or uncomfortable symptoms disrupting your work.

Delegate

It is easy to get overwhelmed on a good day, never mind one where ill health or pain is an issue. If you work in a team, don’t be afraid to lean on your co-workers for additional support managing the workload. Just make sure that when you are feeling better, you step in for someone else who could use a hand.

Delegating is not passing off work you don’t want to engage with, rather, it is part of being a collaborative team and using available company resources to achieve an end goal. Many hands make light work and it is also a good way to build trust and a sense of camaraderie among co-workers.

Take some time

We all know someone whose response to illness is to ignore it and continue on without complaint. While this is a noble trait and we all handle sickness differently, it is important that at a certain point you accept that you are unwell and you prioritise getting better.

This might be as simple as asking for a reduction in your workload, leaning on your team, utilising additional resources or taking time off for a doctor’s appointment. It may also require taking a slightly longer than planned sick leave. Either way, you owe it to yourself to give yourself time to recuperate and come back stronger than before.

As we become a more thoughtful society that is tuned in to the wellbeing of employees, many companies will have training in how to better accommodate team members with additional needs, as well as plans for reintroduction back into the workforce.

Ultimately, your physical, emotional and mental health is of great importance, so be proactive in looking after yourself in the workplace.

