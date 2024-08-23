What are the most in-demand skills in tech right now?

We heard from some industry experts about the skills they need the most and how professionals can ensure they stand out.

Back-to-school season is well underway and, while tech workers are unlikely to have had a summer break the way the kids have, it’s still a great time to think about refreshing your brain and upskilling to further your career.

But which skills should you focus on? Which ones are tech companies actually looking for right now and which ones will ensure you are future-proofing yourself for the trends that are coming down the line? To get a little insight into what industry players want, we spoke to some experts within the space to find out what exactly they’re looking for.

Michelle Daly, a senior recruitment manager at Workhuman, said skills in areas such as AI, machine learning, natural language processing are critical, while data science, analysis and visualisation as well as cybersecurity, cloud and DevOps skills continue to be in high demand.

“With the advance of new technologies, companies are constantly evolving and thinking of new ways of gaining insights into customer behaviours and identifying trends as soon as possible to adapt and stay ahead,” she said.

‘Adaptability ensures that professionals can keep pace with rapid technological advancements’

– LEEANNE PATTERSON, TCS

Leeanne Patterson, head of HR at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), also flagged AI and machine learning as “indispensable” skills, adding that cybersecurity skills “will be crucial as digital threats grow more sophisticated”.

“Data analytics will allow professionals to interpret vast amounts of information, driving informed decision-making and strategic planning. Cloud computing is also essential, facilitating scalable, flexible and efficient solutions for diverse business needs,” she said.

“Equally important are soft skills, which enable professionals to apply their technical knowledge effectively. Problem-solving skills are vital for navigating the complex challenges that arise in tech projects. Adaptability ensures that professionals can keep pace with rapid technological advancements and shifting client requirements.”

Lorna Martyn, SVP of technology at Fidelity Investments, said digital skills will be crucial for every role across every sector.

“At the more cutting-edge of fintech – which moves at pace – data analytics, cognitive computing, generative and next-generation AI skills will be central to scaling business operations,” she said.

“Continuous focus on advanced security skills underpinning threat detection and remediation will be necessary to protect access to critical assets as threat vectors continue to multiply and blast radius of potential security breaches continue to expand in an increasingly digitally connected world.”

Martyn also said skills to protect digital identity will be important as we move into a world where there is more personal wealth in digital assets, but warned that soft skills must not be forgotten.

“In my opinion, agility, critical thinking, curiosity, emotional intelligence, creativity and resilience are the most critical skills to sustain a career. With so much information and misinformation readily available, critical thinking skills have never been so important and will continue to be.”

Harshika Pareek, a solutions developer in Deloitte, said that while there may not be specific skills that will guarantee jobs in the future, many roles will evolve and require new competencies.

‘Digital literacy has become one of the most sought-after skills among employers in today’s market’

– HARSHIKA PAREEK, DELOITTE

“Analytical and critical thinking skills help you to evaluate problems and to make decisions,” she said. “Critical thinking is the ability to think clearly and rationally, understanding the logical connection between ideas. It’s about being active, not passive, in your learning process, questioning assumptions and evaluating evidence.”

Reasoned judgement is another competency Pareek said will be vital in the world of technology. “Decision-making is also a key component of a reasoned judgement, ie, choosing the best course of action after carefully considering all relevant factors and potential outcomes,” she said.

“Digital literacy has become one of the most sought-after skills among employers in today’s market. This skill is not just about knowing how to send an email or use social media, it’s about really understanding how technology works. Digitally literate employees typically encounter fewer problems when using new software or technologies and usually adapt much easier to new tools for their tasks.”

Advice for upskilling

For those looking to capitalise on the back-to-school motivation, Daly said it’s worth exploring opportunities within your own company.

“Check if there are groups focused on working on continuous learning in your area of interest and seek out projects or shadowing opportunities that can provide hands-on experience. Join online communities, leverage online courses or research more formal learning in this space, such as creating a Git repository if it aligns with your area of interest,” she said.

“Seek out a mentor to gain more knowledge and get feedback from someone who may have gone through a similar journey previously.”

Patterson said embracing lifelong learning and a curious mindset is important for anyone looking to develop themselves.

“Always be willing to learn and adapt. Build a strong professional network, seek mentorship and guidance. Additionally, gaining valuable practical experience and hands on experimentation will solidify your skills and increase adaptability to the ever-changing demands,” she said.

‘Staying informed about industry trends is key to maintaining relevance’

– HARSHIKA PAREEK, DELOITTE

“Don’t neglect soft skills such as communication, teamwork and problem-solving. These are essential for working effectively in any team or project environment.”

Martyn said that while there are many approaches to gain new skills, she advises learners to understand the areas where they have a natural aptitude and explore their preferred learning style.

“With the right attitude and an understanding of their natural aptitude, I recommend reaching out for support to a leader or coach to support in the creation of a formal learning and development plan starting with some small learning objectives and building over time,” she said.

“The technical, business and cognitive skills required for success will evolve over time but putting the right routines in place to consistently retrospect on your skill level, generate new ideas, identify opportunities for learning and execute a learning plan is a fundamental skill that will support continuous growth in the long term.”

Pareek said that mastery of digital technologies such as AI and data analytics is becoming increasingly important both in specialist roles and more generally, so adaptability and resilience is key.

“Building a robust professional network and engaging in collaboration can unlock new opportunities, while mentorship provides valuable guidance. Staying informed about industry trends is key to maintaining relevance and identifying future opportunities.”

