7 skills worth learning during back-to-school September

From coding languages to confidence, here are some of the top skills you should consider learning as we start into September.

Students across the country are heading back to school this month, but it might be time for the rest of us to follow suit. Something the pandemic has taught us is that change will always happen and we’re well able to adapt. So, why not keep that learning streak going?

This week in Careers, we discovered some of the top skills companies are looking for. After all, businesses are always on the lookout for new candidates. Just this week, Regeneron announced 400 new jobs at its pharma base in Limerick and Peak6 said it will hire 160 at its new site in Belfast.

1. Resilience

BetterUp’s Shonna Waters sees resilience as a critical skill that should be learned, not inherited. Getting into the right mindset is crucial to mastering it, she explains here, from cognitive agility to emotional regulation.

2. Branding

Employer branding is an important skill, especially today when there’s a lot of noise to break through. Doing it remotely becomes even trickier, but it’s certainly doable. In this piece, Hays’ Gaelle Blake will walk you through eight different ways to bring your brand to life remotely, from hosting virtual tours to incorporating video into your hiring.

3. Coding

Coding skills are still in huge demand. Some of the world’s biggest companies draw on a whole host of languages, as software company Flyaps demonstrates in this infographic.

Freelancing platform Upwork also revealed the 15 highest-paying programming languages on its site at the moment. Among them were Objective-C, Golang, Windows Powershell, Excel VBA and Kotlin. Check out the full list here.

4. Self-confidence

Something that many of us struggle with is confidence in ourselves, particularly in the work that we do. When Kelly McConville began her career in Philips, imposter syndrome led her to ask, ‘how is a wee girl from Belfast here?’. Now, however, she is the global director of content, social media, brand and campaigns at mobile banking company N26. How did she get through it? Read more here.

5. Robotic process automation

Covid-19 has brought massive opportunities for individuals with robotic process automation (RPA) skills, according to software company UiPath. It surveyed 1,500 RPA professionals around the world, 70pc of which said their company will be hiring more developers in the next year. Increased demand for RPA skills as a result of the pandemic was noted by 60pc of participants.

6. Data Science

Working in data science is rewarding, according to Aon’s Laura Sinnott, but it’s important that we address the gender gap that continues in maths-based sectors. She talks about her path in this article, highlighting the lessons she has learned and the skills she has developed along the way.

7. Crossing borders

The ability to “cross borders and interact with people on all levels” can pave the way for a rewarding career, according to Johnson & Johnson’s Brendan Cosgrave. He’s a solutions architect at the company and heads up its CareAdvantage programme, seeing him bridge pharma with patient care in tangible and meaningful ways.

Want stories like this and more direct to your inbox? Sign up for Tech Trends, Silicon Republic’s weekly digest of need-to-know tech news.