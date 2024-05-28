Snack, slack and crash: The unhealthy habits impeding us at work

Sometimes stress relievers can have the opposite effect intended, but habits are hard to break, especially if you have worked them into a ritualistic part of your day.

We all have habits interwoven throughout our work day. Some insignificant, some crucial. But for better or worse, routine keeps us grounded and present, quietly marking the passage of time and signalling you should move on to the next thing.

Deviation from these habits can be disconcerting, even throwing us off balance and affecting the quality of our work. So, even when you recognise that a habit is unhealthy and not benefiting you in the way that it should, it can be difficult to break.

Rather than completely altering how you get through the day, it can be useful to take stock of those bad habits and replace them with a healthier form of stress relief.

Can the caffeine

I can almost hear the booing and cries of ‘nay’ through the screen at the suggestion that we should adjust the level of caffeine we consume. But briefly, put down the pitchforks and hear me out.

Yes, coffee and other caffeine products such as energy drinks and certain teas, can give you a little boost throughout the day and in moderation are absolutely fine. Starting your morning with a hot beverage or taking a ten-minute break to switch on the kettle for a cup of tea, is a necessary and positive part of your work day.

But who among us can honestly say that they aren’t overdoing it to some extent? I know my love for energy drinks could be curtailed had I the wish to actually commit to it. Caffeine increases our mental alertness, gives us energy and helps us to power through a long day, but it can also be slightly dehydrating, increases feelings of anxiety and can prevent us from getting a proper amount of sleep.

No one is suggesting going cold turkey; in fact, caffeine withdrawal can be extremely unpleasant, with instances of fatigue, mood changes, and headaches. But every now and then, when you are at work and feel that you need some liquid energy, opt for something with lower levels of caffeine, for example a green tea or decaf coffee.

Nature not nicotine

A vice is a vice and much like the caffeine issue, no one is expecting you to simply stop smoking because it is unhealthy, you know that already. However, smoking in the workplace, whether you are remote or work onsite, can disrupt your own day.

If you take on average three to four smoking breaks a day, you are losing a considerable amount of time throughout the week, to partake in an unhealthy habit that outside of the hit of nicotine does not benefit you.

The argument can be made that smoking is part of a routine and enables people to get through the day, however, to start off easy, consider taking two of those four smoking breaks and turning them into a brief walk outside. Grab a cup of (decaf) coffee and take in the fresh air. You likely will still want that cigarette or vape, but give yourself the option first before immediately reaching for the nicotine products.

You should also ask your company about any potential smoking cessation supports they might have in place.

Sneaky snacks

Workplace snacking is inevitable. No matter how your day is going, at some point you are going to get hungry and human instinct will compel you to reach for something sweet or fatty, for the sheer convenience.

Again, moderation is the key word here. There is nothing wrong with snacking now and then, but it shouldn’t become a daily habit to replace a nutritious lunch with something loaded with unhealthy ingredients simply because it is the easiest option and you are too tired to make or source anything else.

It can be helpful to meal prep the night before, or make weekly plans at a local cafe or restaurant. Outside of the physical health ramifications, taking an hour away from your desk, to stretch your legs and relax your mind, is hugely beneficial for your mental health.

Everyone needs time away from work, either to socialise or to be alone with their thoughts, so a midday break, as well as being a legal requirement, is an important habit to maintain.

Put away the pyjamas

We are probably all guilty of this one. You are still tired when you wake up, your jeans are neatly folded nearby, but at this moment, your pyjama pants have never felt fluffier or warmer than they do right now.

So, you brush your teeth and your hair, you put on a decent shirt and you make your way to your home office (at least I hope it’s your at-home office).

Pyjamas are far more comfortable than day-to-day clothing, but as tempting as it may be to stay in them for the duration of your work day, it isn’t a good habit to get into. By only getting half dressed you position yourself to stay in that sleepy, mildly apathetic mindset for the remainder of the day.

For many of us, the pandemic turned our homes into places of work, but there should be a clear distinction between our working and personal lives. Getting dressed and ready for the day, as if you were leaving your home, is a part of motivating yourself and getting into work mode.

Not all habits are good habits, but when we recognise that the rituals we have designed for ourselves are hindering our productivity and happiness, the first step should be to throw away what is clearly not working and start again, with mental and physical wellbeing at the core.

