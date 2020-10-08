How can technology keep remote workers connected?

Steve Beauchamp of Paylocity shares his tips for drawing on technology to help your staff stay connected while working remotely.

When it comes to our mental health, technology can seem like a double-edged sword. On the one hand, we’re told that spending too much time on social media could impact our self-esteem and quality of life. But on the other, tools such as Headspace tell us that tech can help us fit calming practices, such as mindfulness and meditation, into our day.

For Steve Beauchamp, technology plays a pivotal role in his employees’ wellbeing. Beauchamp is the CEO at Paylocity, an online HR and payroll provider based in the US. His experience in people management and the fact that almost half of Paylocity’s workforce were working remotely before the pandemic began has given him valuable insight into the topic.

He says that the key to managing mental health in a remote setting is “reimagining all of the connection points an employee has in the office” and drawing on technology to recreate them.

“We have found it is really important for employees to feel a sense of purpose in their work and find personal human connections with their co-workers,” he says. “And we have found that technology can actually allow employees to make many more connections than is possible in an office setting.”

‘Despite some of the challenges created by the pandemic, organisations shouldn’t let their employees’ development go by the wayside’

– STEVE BEAUCHAMP

Technologies that connect employees who share common interests, whether that’s sports, social movements or anything in between, are a good place to start.

“For example, one of our most popular social groups in Paylocity is about pets where animal lovers are sharing pics of their pets and making connections with people they would never actually meet in the office,” he explains.

His team has also started using more video to communicate. In times of uncertainty, he says, this can help staff feel more informed and less isolated despite physical distances: “At a time where employees are physically distanced, technology can be the bridge for making them feel supported and connected.”

Why staying connected matters

We’ve all been trying our best to stay connected while working remotely. But why is it so important to our wellbeing? According to Beauchamp, a workforce that fosters “strong relationships” is happier and more productive.

Giving staff the space to chat about non-work topics is a solid step towards a more connected workforce, he says. And technology can help.

At Paylocity, staff use an internal platform called Community where remote workers can “collaborate and make connections”. They can use it to collaborate on team projects, react with comments and emojis and create social groups.

Paylocity’s client-facing products also try to pave the way for better mental health management.

Its meQuilibrium app, for example, gives employees access to mental health resources and its Journals feature acts as a two-way channel between managers and staff, allowing them to discuss goals and achievements.

For leaders who don’t have the capacity or finances to develop in-house systems, there are plenty of other tools that can help teams stay socially connected while working remotely. These include Slack, Facebook Messenger Rooms and Google Meet, but there are many others worth checking out, too.

Technology for learning and development

Technology is also beneficial for learning and development. In turn, these are another “key part of keeping employees’ spirits up and engaged”, Beauchamp says.

“Technology is empowering employees – especially as we work remotely – to continue their learning and development,” he explains. “Despite some of the challenges created by the pandemic, organisations shouldn’t let their employees’ development go by the wayside.

“Innovation in virtual learning and creating learning and development programmes where employees have the ability to remotely create, learn and focus on subjects that are relevant to both their current position and their broader career aspirations is the biggest opportunity organisations can take advantage of.”

Again, Paylocity uses an internal learning-management system to help employees upskill. It’s based on designed and peer-to-peer training courses spanning technology, compliance, workplace safety and wellness.

Companies considering developing their own systems for staff should try to incorporate “videos, real-time surveys, games and ebooks”, Beauchamp says. These provide “new ways of learning and increased value to the remote worker”.

“With everyone working from home, there is also an opportunity to bring in a broader set of speakers that are geographically dispersed,” he says. “This creates variety and provides access that would otherwise not be available in a classroom setting.”