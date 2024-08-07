Top 4 do’s and don’ts when writing a professional CV

CVs and résumés are not a one-size-fits-all operation and often, what works for one place of business, will not be suitable for another. So what are some common mistakes we all make and what should you do instead?

Years ago, before the widespread popularity of the internet or indeed the expansion of digital infrastructure, people typically would have to appear in-person to enquire about a job. For it to be a successful interaction it was important that you look the part, speak well and have a professional demeanour.

Modern day CVs and résumés are no different, for they have to be correctly formatted, well-written and informative, otherwise the chances of hearing back about a position are slim.

There are many do’s and don’ts to consider when composing a CV, especially as all industries experience change across time and what was once expected or accepted may no longer be interesting to an employer.

So, what are some handy tips to use when writing your next CV and what common pitfalls are best avoided?

Creativity

Do: Recruiters and employers likely review hundreds of CVs each year for various positions, so it is understandable that eventually similar faces, names and qualifications will blur into one another. If you want your application to stand out amongst the crowd you should consider using slightly alternative colour schemes and fonts. Another option is to use the space you have wisely yet uniquely, breaking with traditional formats.

Don’t: Creativity is all well and good, but try not to lose the run of yourself. You want to stand out, but you also want to come across as professional, organised and aware. This can best be achieved by using alternative colours that still make sense, for example pairing green with gold, rather than pairing pink with an equally loud, clashing colour. Similarly unique fonts can work beautifully, just ensure it isn’t overly casual, for example comic sans.

Fact vs fiction

Do: A CV is not the place to practise your humility. When you are writing you may feel you should only include the bare minimum of your achievements as they relate to the current job and yes, while tailoring your CV to the position is important, you never know where possessing a particular skill or interest may lead. For example you may not need multiple languages to work in the role you would like, but it’s unlikely that being multilingual wouldn’t positively set you apart from other applications.

Don’t: Try not to greatly exaggerate or lie about your abilities. If you are found to have purposefully misled potential employers during the interview stages it could damage your credibility with recruiters. While a fabrication might get your foot in the door, it always has a way of swinging back towards you. Honesty about your skill level is best as you will lose the trust of your employer and co-workers if caught out, not to mention skills are there to be learned and often companies that have a positive culture are eager to upskill and enhance the talents of employees.

Add-ons

Do: There are dozens of pre-written templates online that can guide you in the CV writing process, but logic dictates that if the majority of people are using the same format then nothing will stand out. Make sure that when writing yours you include a professional, personalised cover letter describing why you want the job and more importantly why you are the best fit. A lot of us possess the same skills, so often you need to show that you have character and potential as a person.

Don’t: It can be tempting to attach a professionally taken headshot of yourself to your application, to show you in ‘career mode’, however, this is best left off, as unfortunately images can be used by biased AI and indeed biased employers to discriminate against minority groups. Unless you are applying for a position where your appearance is under scrutiny, for example a modelling career, then how you look is entirely irrelevant.

Social media

Do: If you are applying for a role that requires proof of your skill, for example you are a photographer, social media platforms such as Instagram are an incredibly useful tool to show your abilities and also prove your value through consumer engagement. Similarly, LinkedIn and personal blogs can track your career and work, indicating drive and passion.

Don’t: Even if you don’t include social media links on your CV don’t just assume that potential employers won’t look you up or find your platforms. They very likely will and if you don’t have strong privacy settings and tend to post unprofessional content then you likely will not be offered an interview. If you are going to include links to your social media platforms on your CV, ensure that they are up to date, are fit for workplace viewing and are of value to your application.

There are a lot of rules that people need to follow as a standard when writing a CV, for example, always proofread your work, be consistent with your style, don’t ramble, the list is truly endless.

But ultimately, perhaps the most important note is to have confidence in what you are writing and the person you are showing yourself to be. Stand by your skills, achievements and your personality, so if and when you are called for an interview, nothing referenced within your CV will come as a surprise.

