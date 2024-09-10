Top 5 ways to make ChatGPT work for you

When implemented correctly, ChatGPT can take the monotony out of time-consuming tasks, giving employees the freedom to work on the aspects of the job they most enjoy.

If used responsibly, ChatGPT can be an effective tool in the workplace, maximising productivity and increasing job satisfaction. While OpenAI’s technology is by no means foolproof, there are a number of benefits, such as greater digital scalability, enhanced performance and time-saving.

It can help employees tackle time-consuming, heavy tasks, leaving room for greater flexibility and creative thinking. ChatGPT should be viewed as an additional resource to support the work you are doing, rather than as your replacement. So, what are some of the jobs ChatGPT can assist with in the workplace?

Presentations

Crafting an engaging, polished presentation to present at work, either in-person or remotely, takes time. ChatGPT can generate an outline, create slides and even offer suggestions on potential images, so you can focus on research and quality of content.

By leveraging ChatGPT’s ability to compile large amounts of data and compress it into smaller, reader-friendly morsels, employees can ensure that their presentation will hold an audience’s attention.

Users can also use ChatGPT to propose enhanced visual elements such as graphs, charts and images, which can add a touch of colour and creativity.

Research

While you should always double and triple check the information you receive from ChatGPT to prove its authenticity, the AI-powered technology can be extremely useful when dealing with large amounts of data.

Used as an additional resource, you can explain your topic to ChatGPT, prompting the software to find and share sources of information. You can tweak and refine your search parameters as needed and ChatGPT can also help identify a stronger angle, if yours lacks direction or clarity.

Make sure to ask ChatGPT to generate citations in whichever style you normally use, as this will allow you to go back over your work and confirm that the information you are using is correct. ChatGPT can greatly simplify the research process, but it is crucial that integrity and accuracy are maintained.

Brainstorming

It is important that we all possess the ability to work off of our own initiative, but every now and then we all need a little bit of help. The back and forth of a good brainstorm session, where novel ideas and ways of doing things are introduced, can be inspiring.

That being said, not everyone works in a collaborative environment that encourages team brainstorming, so having a platform such as ChatGPT to bounce ideas off of can be handy.

You can tell the software to generate helpful hints, lists, ideas and more. You could even ask the AI to act as though it were you or the target audience, and then ask it questions in order to gain greater insight as well as a fresh perspective.

It is all in the prompt, so make sure you are brief and very clear in what you are asking for, because if you don’t fully understand what you’re looking for, how can ChatGPT? The more specific you are, the better the results will be.

Project management

If you find that, despite your best efforts, you are struggling to stay on top of your workflow, ChatGPT can be an ideal administrative assistant. By suggesting potential improvements, compiling project information in one spot, generating templates and content and building upon existing strategies, employees can better manage a heavy workload.

When fed the correct data, ChatGPT can also offer employees and companies advice on potential risks, budgets and best practice for communication and the delegation of work.

Translation

If you are in a role that involves transcribing and translating audio into the written or typed word, then you already know how time-consuming it is. ChatGPT, in conjunction with audio transcription tools, makes a drawn out, often monotonous task quick and easy.

Once you have uploaded the text version of the document to ChatGPT, the software can translate, reformat, correct errors and summarise key points. Of course, you will have to review the copy, to ensure accuracy, but in 2024 there is no need to spend hours transcribing and editing by hand, when AI-powered technologies such as Otter.ai and ChatGPT can do it in minutes.

So, do you think you will be using ChatGPT to make your working life easier?

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.