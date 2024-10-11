Top 6 AI tools for the modern employee

AI-powered tools have the potential to make mundane, laborious work manageable, leaving you time to tackle the tasks that matter most.

AI has received its fair share of criticism lately, with topics such as biased hiring, employment insecurity and unsafe data storage dominating the conversation. Whereas all of the above is true and the regulation and ethical scrutinising of AI is vital to the advancement of present and future technologies, AI, when used responsibly can be a gamechanger in the workplace.

From data-based decision making and collaboration, to increased DEI engagement and improved workflow, AI tools, when treated as an asset rather than an additional employee, can boost productivity and give time back to the workforce. So, what AI tools should the modern employee be using in 2024?

ChatGPT

OpenAI’s ChatGPT, when used to its full potential, is an AI-powered platform that can offer significant assistance in the workplace. It does, however, come with a caveat of sorts. Due to issues of ownership and authenticity, many employers, institutions and organisations will rightly insist upon an iron-clad ChatGPT policy.

If your organisation allows the use of ChatGPT to aid you in your work, there are a number of ways it can be incredibly useful. For example, if you are dealing with complex subject matter, you can paraphrase it and ask the app to explain what it means using basic language and terminology.

It offers a range of time-saving features, such as the ability to compile and summarise research, translate foreign languages and generate workflow templates. As long as you view ChatGPT as an assist, rather than a replacement for your own work, you can’t go wrong. Just make sure your use of the technology is in line with company policy.

Grammarly

Pobody’s nerfect and we all learn from our mistakes, but they are still best avoided where possible. AI-based writing assistant Grammarly, which can be installed as a browser extension or plugin, helps ensure that your writing is not only correct in terms of grammar and punctuation, but that the tone is right and the piece is readable. It can be installed on a range of devices and aims to improve your writing overall, not just from a technical point of view.

It is also an invaluable tool for anyone who may have additional needs, for example people with dyslexia, or those with visual or auditory conditions, as it has an in-built text-to-speech function.

Consensus

If you are working in academia then you are likely no stranger to long days and nights of research, information storing and note-taking. It can be an exhausting, time-consuming activity that may not always bear fruit.

Consensus is an AI-powered academic search engine that gathers insights from 200m scientific research papers. If you are getting bogged down in the information overload, Consensus can help redirect your focus and get you back on track.

Github Copilot

For the programmers among us, Github Copilot operates as a coding buddy. Writing and reviewing code takes a great deal of energy, time and patience, as one misplaced dot has the potential to undermine hours of work.

As you ‘partner’ with Github Copilot, it can make suggestions relating to code, offer help via a chat feature, track changes and create and manage collections of documentation, to be used contextually as you engage with the chat functions.

For those who code frequently, Github Copilot can increase writing speed, accelerate work and leave more time for problem-solving.

Otter.ai

If a significant portion of your work involves phone, video or in-person conversations that have to be recorded for later use, then Otter.ai, or similar AI-powered transcription apps are an absolute must.

The platform, which can easily be integrated with a wide variety of existing workplace programmes, can record conversations and meetings, transcribe content and be shared across multiple teams.

The Search feature enables you to find specific text and the app will also make note of the different speakers throughout. You can even access a brief summary of the conversation to get the gist of a call, without having to listen back or read the full document.

Canva

Online design and visual communication platform Canva is ideal for anyone whose role depends on creating captivating visual content. Its easy-to-navigate interface makes it a perfect choice for people who are starting out, as well as those with more experience.

Users can customise graphics, images and text to fit a specific design choice, or make use of pre-existing templates. The usability of Canva across a wide variety of social media platforms also makes it a great choice for employees looking to extend their reach and engage with a broader audience.

Canva is a useful AI tool as it can save an employee a significant amount of time, while still producing a professional image. It also enables users to view metrics of success to determine the who and how of public engagement.

