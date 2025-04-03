Top signs you are trapped in a workplace silo

It’s not always easy recognising when you have become stuck, but here are some of the warning signs.

Workplace silos are defined as a system or mentality that encourages the gatekeeping of information, primarily only sharing it with people within an immediate circle or department. Often it leads to consequences born of poor communication, isolation and even mistreatment, as a siloed mentality can sometimes be viewed as deliberately exclusionary.

While there are pros and cons to almost everything – for example, silos can allow staff members to form incredibly close bonds – today we are focusing on the negatives, so employees and organisations can recognise the warning signs of a workplace impacted by harmful practices.

There is no I in team

Because siloed working formats revolve around the idea that information and other resources are not widely shared, a sure sign that your organisation has silos is if there is an over-abundance of tasks solely involving an individual. We all need to be able to work independently as it helps build leadership skills and can give you a much needed confidence boost, however, teamwork is an essential part of the working experience.

Not only does it help you figure out new ways of doing things and diversifies your skillset via shadowing, but it prevents employees from becoming isolated in their role or experiencing feelings of loneliness. Particularly if they are working remotely. Knowledge sharing enables teams to work as a well oiled machine, leveraging skills as a group and creating an atmosphere that encourages continuous learning.

My way or the highway

While everyone in a company is going to have their own responsibilities, for the most part each person is working towards one overarching goal laid out by the organisation. But if you find that there is little unity, alignment or conversation around how to achieve a wider target, then it is likely that you and your division have become siloed.

This can be particularly harmful as it often results in the duplication of work, a lack of accountability and a drop in efficiency. Having a framework for who does what and why and how it interacts with everyone else’s job is an important aspect of running a company, as it gives everyone a map to follow, even if things become confusing.

Limited opportunities to move up

If you find that you are becoming almost stagnant in your role and that everything is an old hat at this point, it’s possible that you are well and truly siloed.

Some people find silos comforting, as you are able to stay firmly in place, working on your open tasks and completing them without much interruption. But for others, by removing opportunities to learn, assist in additional projects or engage with tasks that require skill outside of the current remit, there is a risk that upwards mobility is not possible.

Cross-collaboration and knowledge sharing ensure that employees have the chance to explore their career path and how they might evolve as professionals. By encouraging employees to become overly-comfortable in their jobs and resistant to change, organisations are limiting not just the individual’s potential but also the impact a modernised company might have.

Us versus them

Historically, in ways that are frivolous, ie sports, and ways that are not so frivolous, ie war, human beings are quick to adopt an ‘us versus them’ mentality. Siloed working environments in larger companies are a prime example of this, as different departments may view each other in a competitive sphere, rather than as a team.

By encouraging departments to stockpile and withhold information and resources from other groups, within the same company, friction can develop or potentially even result in the need for mediation. Not only can this greatly damage an organisation’s reputation, building the image of an unfriendly and even unprofessional workplace, but it also means that employees aren’t operating at their best.

Silos have potential, especially in organisations that are smaller, with firmly established frameworks, but for the most part, they limit collaboration, cooperation and culture. Before you join a company, if you know that a siloed operation doesn’t bring out the best in you, be sure to look out for the warning signs, of which there are many more than could possibly be listed here.

