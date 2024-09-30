Top skills for modern-day workplace leadership

Leadership does not always come naturally, it is a skill that is developed over time. So, what are the necessary attributes for a leader in 2024?

For employees of all levels, navigating the last number of years amid world conflicts, mass innovation, the pandemic and societal change has been challenging, requiring leaders to step up and guide the workforce.

Leadership today is not the same as it was 50, 30, even 10 years ago and the qualities that were important then, while still being of value, may not necessarily be a top priority anymore. For example, many leaders may find that adherence to traditional styles of workplace leadership no longer resonate with today’s workforce, which is made up of people from a diverse range of age groups.

With that in mind, here are some qualities that every modern-day leader should have if they want to positively impact their place of work.

Adaptability

While entries on this list are by no means placed in order of importance, adaptability likely is one of the most crucial soft skills any professional or leader can possess in this day and age.

World events such as Covid-19 have proven that organisations need to be prepared to make difficult choices quickly. Workplace leaders need to have a strategy in place for the smooth running of a business, but also the ability to readily adapt to internal and external events and pressures.

Flexibility

Decades ago, when the workplace was dependent on technologies such as fax machines, landline phones and typewriters, it made perfect sense that working life revolved around in-person attendance. Advanced internet connection was not yet available and most people would not have had a home office equipped with the most up to date machinery.

That is no longer the case and once again, the pandemic has shown that people are more than capable of working from virtually anywhere in the world, provided they have a strong internet connection.

As companies such as Dell and Amazon pressure and force employees back into in-person work despite the popularity of remote and hybrid models, leaders need to be a little more flexible and cognisant of employee wellbeing and work-life balance.

Building infrastructure that supports flexible working shows employees that they are trusted within the organisation, strengthening workplace culture and improving productivity, job satisfaction and retention.

Conflict management

The world is a conflicting place and while companies should strive to keep the workplace professional and focused on shared goals, it is inevitable that people will clash. Leaders need significant skills such as communication, emotional intelligence, active listening and a sense of balance to identify, address and resolve workplace conflict.

If left to fester, workplace grievances can affect engagement, relationship dynamics and employee retention, therefore leaders should insist upon conflict resolution training, not just for themselves, but for their teams, so issues can be avoided or at the very least dealt with before they escalate.

Delegation

Knowing how to delegate is a vital skill for modern-day leadership. As a company leader, particularly if you are new to the role, it can be easy to take on too much work in an attempt show your suitability and willingness to work hard. However, delegation not only shows that you trust your employees to work off of their own initiative, but it frees you up for other tasks that require attention.

Delegation is a skill that is honed overtime and with practise. Leaders who feel that their skills in this area could be improved should start small by gently releasing the reins and handing out tasks that have less priority and therefore less consequences if improperly handled.

By providing resources, guidance and feedback, leaders can encourage employees and retain oversight, without becoming overbearing or hijacking the task. Delegation allows people in leadership positions to build trust with their employees and improve team skillsets, while simultaneously improving their own.

Digital literacy

Leaders operating in 2024 and beyond need to be aware of the mass changes occurring in the working landscape in response to digitalisation. Innovative tech such as AI and machine learning are already altering how we live and work, meaning leaders need to better understand how their organisations may be impacted.

There has been much talk around the topics of job security and the fear of AI replacing skilled workers. Leaders should be able to clearly articulate how they intend to incorporate advanced technologies into the workplace, why they are necessary and the ways in which employees will be affected.

As global cybersecurity continues to raise concerns, leaders should ensure that their organisations have a high degree of digital literacy and the necessary training and support to navigate a technologically advanced workplace.

