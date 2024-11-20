Top tips to improve attention to detail in the workplace

Attention to detail, like all skills, takes practise to perfect and every day is an ideal opportunity to work on it.

You might think that having the ability to pay strong attention to detail is a quality that you are born with and is inherent to your character, and while this is often the case, it is also a skill that you can learn and build upon.

From reduced instances of error and increased productivity, to improved efficiency and better time management, by paying attention to the little things you will often find there is a big impact on your day-to-day work.

So, how can you upskill to pay better attention to detail in the workplace?

Read, read and read it again

Small mistakes can be a big problem for organisations and employees. Case in point, I once saw a picture of a restaurant called Jessica’s Family, that put a sign ahead of the word Jessica saying “Eat”, but they forgot to put in a comma or some form of separation. Thus it became an advertisement to “Eat Jessica’s Family”.

This is obviously quite a big, albeit amusing, error, but proofreading material more than once ensures that you give yourself ample time to catch not just the large mistakes, but also the smaller ones that often fly under the radar that have the potential to completely alter the meaning of a sentence or message.

No matter how informed or strong your work may be, people can be easily distracted by trivial mistakes. Basically if they have to struggle to understand the finer points of what you are trying to say, then you will likely lose your audience’s attention.

By reading your work aloud to yourself, using grammar tools such as spell check and going over everything with a critical eye more than once, you gradually start to establish a routine that is rooted in paying close attention to the little things, as well as the more obvious.

Focus and wellbeing

Ask anyone and they will tell you that trying to focus on your work when you are stressed, burnt out or emotionally fatigued can be next to impossible, leading to higher instances of mistakes in the workplace. When you have too much work on your plate, it is human nature to attempt to rush through it all as quickly as possible, in order to get started on the next task and then the next one after that.

Before long, you will probably be more on top of your work, but the combination of speed, stress and a lack of focus will likely result in work that falls far below the standard you typically expect of yourself. By focusing on your physical and mental health, you can better manage workplace stress and ensure that you are in the right headspace to tackle workplace challenges.

Eating healthily, getting enough sleep, exercising and taking regular breaks are all handy ways in which you can maximise your focus and attention to detail at work.

If you need time, take it

Because most of us are not at our best when we are rushing, time management has a huge role to play when it comes to improving attention to detail. If you aren’t naturally an organised or scheduled person, implementing a strict to-do list with objectives and deadlines can help you naturally build up your skills over time, as you become used to a more rigid structure.

Additionally, if you need more time, just take it. The majority of employers will tell you that they would much prefer that you were a few minutes late to hand in your work, than if you saved time by rushing through it, missing clear mistakes. It takes time to fix mistakes after all, so why not take the time you need and ensure that you got it right the first time around?

Time management tends to be unique to the person, so by figuring out what system works best for you and applying it, you may start to see an improvement in how you assess and review your work.

Be critical

The phrase ‘the devil is in the detail’ is apt in that what may seem irrelevant or typical, may be anything but. By applying a critical eye to your work and looking for hidden meaning or complexity, you give whatever you are working on depth and more importantly, transparency.

By being critical and paying attention, you can avoid your work being misconstrued and can confidently say that you stand over it. This is achieved by taking the time to confirm what you have presented as fact, ensuring everything is up to date, correct and relevant.

This also furthers your reputation as a diligent, moral and curious employee who values authenticity and context.

Ultimately, paying attention to detail is all about organising your space, your mind and yourself, ensuring that you are in the best possible position to complete and review your work. Just remember, not every day is going to be perfect, mistakes will be made and overcome. As long as you are paying attention and working to the best of your ability, what more can you do?

