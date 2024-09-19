Top tips for boosting company-wide digital literacy

As the working world becomes more digitised and everyday tasks require increasing levels of automation, widespread digital literacy is going to be a must have.

Digital literacy, which is defined as the competent use and understanding of digital technologies, is a skill that virtually everyone will have to utilise in their lifetime. The speed of technological innovations such as quantum, AI and machine learning mean that having a firm grasp of the basics has never been more important.

There are many barriers to widespread digital literacy, creating the digital divide we see today. Factors such as finances, limited access to education and the withholding of information all contribute greatly to this. But employers have an opportunity to invest in their employees and work towards shrinking that divide.

Ensuring that employees have a solid foundation in technological literacy also has the potential to give companies a competitive edge, as they stay abreast of the trends dictating industry. So, how can a business boost company-wide digital literacy?

Assessment tools

Before you can begin training or developing a digital literacy framework, you first need to assess the current level of skill. Self, peer and external assessments can be a good indicator of areas that could use some improvement. Surveys, quizzes and tests can also be useful.

Understanding your employees’ level of proficiency will be key to implementing training programmes that have the most impact. Employers can access assessment tools online, or they can bring in outside help to perform an assessment and deliver the results.

Diversify training

Staying on top of new technologies and ensuring that employees have access to training that covers all that is shiny and new in digitalisation is crucial, but you also need to meet people halfway. Not everyone is going to be on the same level.

You will have employees who pick up new material with ease and others who are trying their best, but simply don’t have the same degree of skill or knowledge.

It is important that people receive training in all areas, not just on the up-and-coming topics, as foundational knowledge forms the basis for more advanced learning down the line. By dividing employees into smaller groups and providing training on topics ranging in difficulty, everyone can learn at their own pace.

Ethics and security

Ethics and security go hand in hand with digital literacy, as globally there is increasing pressure to improve cybersecurity and gain a deeper understanding of the ethical use of new innovations.

By upskilling employees on topics such as the safe use of technology, responsible innovation, the spread of misinformation, algorithmic bias and digital inequality, employers can prepare the workforce for the mass social and digital transformation taking place.

Digitalisation is generating jobs in careers that demand highly skilled professionals who know how to innovate. Upskilling in ethics and security is definitely a feather in your cap.

Try new things

You can’t expect to teach people how to make use of new technologies if you don’t give them ample time to practise. If you want to teach self-sufficiency and proficiency, employees should be encouraged to use new tools and techniques, to up their skill level and become better acquainted with advanced technologies.

A healthy company culture should encourage interactive learning, especially if it promotes employee collaboration, efficiency and upskilling. Employers can benefit greatly from providing employees with the tools and support needed to develop their digital literacy.

Encourage collaboration

It is one thing to sit and listen to a talk on a subject, or to digest expert online content, but often collaborating with co-workers on a topic in an interactive, more user-friendly manner can have a greater impact.

By encouraging employees to give presentations, host discussions and work on collaborative team projects, companies can build up talent, but also contribute to a fun, dynamic and engaged company culture, with upskilling at its core.

To encourage participation and attendance, employers could even incentivise engagement, for example by providing refreshments or offering a nominal prize for the best project idea or presentation.

As the working world depends more and more on digitalisation and automation, it is crucial that every employee is given the opportunity to thrive. Establishing a digital literacy framework will enable employers to upskill employees in the areas experiencing the most change, preparing them for the future, whatever that may hold.

