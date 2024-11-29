Top tips for building up conflict resolution skills

The workplace is no place for outbursts, arguments or rows, but that doesn’t mean that they won’t happen from time to time, so how can you prevent a situation from escalating?

Not every workplace is going to be full to the brim with people who get on. Larger companies in particular, are going to have a plethora of staff with a diverse range of beliefs, morals and values and despite an employer’s best efforts, they may not be successful at preventing disputes.

The human race seems to be capable of arguing over just about anything, from the serious to the completely trivial. From poor retention and workplace dynamics, to lower productivity and even legal recourse, workplace conflict if left to fester and evolve can greatly damage an organisation, therefore, conflict resolution skills are a must-have for every company and the individuals who keep it running.

With that in mind, how do you build up these specific skills?

Don’t brush feelings aside

Frequently, when there is a conflict in the workplace, in order to keep the peace, employees and employers may choose to stay quiet on the matter, hoping the tension will die down. But as so often happens when you repress strong opinions or feelings, rather than the problem disappearing, it grows.

By encouraging employees to respectfully and appropriately express their concerns with another co-worker, employers can empower people to work on their conflict resolution skills in a healthy, real-life scenario that will hopefully have an agreeable outcome for both sides.

Create a space for conversation

Conflict draws attention and having an audience to a dispute may lead to heightened responses that would have been better managed had the conversation been held in private. Employers should ensure that co-workers working through an issue have the space to do so in a private setting, without disrupting everyone else’s day or exposing themselves to further gossip.

Unless it is completely avoidable, it is also advisable that serious issues never be addressed via text. Yes there should be a written record of conversations that require sensitivity, however, efforts should also be made to apply interpersonal skills and approach delicate topics in-person or at least via an online call.

When it comes to email or other text-based communications, much can be lost in translation, therefore it is often the better option to speak face-to-face where possible. So nothing’s left to interpretation by either side.

Work as a collective

While they are obviously not to be commended, Star Trek’s characterisation of the villainous Borg collective and their ability to operate as a unified, hive mind is a lofty goal for any organisation to aim for. While co-workers should refrain from other aspects of Borg culture, they should be encouraged to work together to solve issues and present a unified front.

That means that companies, from the employers, all the way down through the ranks, should have regular training on how to manage workplace conflict, on de-escalating tension, how to be sensitive to other people’s culture and beliefs and the proper ways to address complex feelings and topics.

Group activities such as workshops, training days and excursions are a great way of bonding people who may otherwise not choose to collaborate and can work towards establishing positive in-office dynamics. Conflict resolution is never a one-sided practice. Everyone needs to be made responsible for ensuring that the workplace is healthy and above all professional.

Have a transparent, crystal clear policy

By encouraging engagement with DEI measures and other internal, critical policies, as well as adopting a zero-tolerance attitude towards unacceptable behaviours, employees can further develop their leadership, communication and empathy skills.

All employees should be made aware of key organisational policies, for example the conflict resolution processes and should have the necessary skills to contribute to the conversations that impact the wider workforce.

Transparent policies that include input and feedback from all stakeholders, aside from allowing employees to flex their skills, can imbue a sense of trust and confidence in the system, thereby potentially reducing the chance of recurring conflicts.

At the end of the day, conflict, big and small can happen in the flash of an eye. The real skill is in cultivating a working environment and team that not only works to resolve issues as they arise, but who can also manage conflict in the moment and put it to rest when it has passed.

