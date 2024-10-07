Now you see me, now you don’t: Top tips for connecting with remote workers

Making and maintaining friendly connections with co-workers can be tricky when you’re fully remote.

Research suggests that around 35pc of people in roles that can be remote are working from home. There has been somewhat of a remote-working revolution, with many employees feeling that hybrid and flexible arrangements have given their work and personal lives a sense of balance.

For this reason, many employers worldwide have decided to continue working remotely, despite an end to global stay-at-home mandates brought about by the pandemic. Much has changed in the world of work in just a few short years, but connecting with employees, no matter the medium, is still as important as it was before. So, how can co-workers make and maintain a genuine connection when they interact solely online?

Camera placement

How you position your camera can, believe it or not, have an affect on how others perceive you. When you work from home and engage with others primarily via the internet, it is important that you make a good impression.

When it comes to camera placement, try and position your computer in a well-lit room but away from a background light that obscures your face. This usually happens if you are facing the screen with your back to a window, so if possible sit adjacent to, or in front of your windows.

Additionally, to avoid too much of a close up, or the reverse wherein you are seated too far away, try to keep the camera at arms length and at eye level. This can be achieved simply by stacking your device on top of a tall flat surface, or if you want to get fancy, you can use an adjustable stand.

Also, try to use eye contact now and then. This may seem odd given that you are communicating via a web call; however, looking directly into the camera periodically shows that you are engaged and directly addressing your peers. Often, when we see others losing interest in a call, it can be tempting to also disengage, so try to convey a strong presence through positive body language.

Limit distractions

Home offices are likely never going to have the same degree of calm you can expect in an in-person office environment. To make a positive connection via a screen it is crucial that you aren’t continuously mentally pulled out of the meeting or the conversation by background distractions.

Life is hectic and whether it is kids, pets, work going on in the house or outside, it is never going to be possible to prevent all interruptions. That being said, there are ways to limit it. One easy way to avoid distraction is to keep your end of the call on mute when you are not speaking, to limit noise.

Headsets are a great way of blocking out noise and improving the quality of a call. Additionally, let the people you live with know you are in a meeting and you would appreciate it if they didn’t disturb you for the duration of the call. Again, this isn’t always feasible, as children and pets tend to follow their own rules, but it can’t hurt to try.

Lastly, make sure you enter into every call prepared and with a clear understanding of the agenda, so you don’t find yourself fumbling to pull up documents or other materials.

Be mindful of tone

All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy and while workplace communication will and should be primarily used to manage workflow, it is also important that you enable dispersed employees to break the ice with one another.

Because remote workers will likely only meet in person a handful of times, if ever, there should be a channel through which they can socialise that is not focused solely on work. This can be a weekly meeting that allows for 10-15 minutes of a catch-up chat, a separate more light-hearted Slack or Teams thread, or a monthly team check-in.

Whether you work remotely or not, company culture is still an important aspect of working life and positive, stimulating communication with co-workers can greatly impact how you view your place of work.

All in all, when you work remotely, forging a connection with your employees takes effort, but the sense of camaraderie, community and cohesion is worth it.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.