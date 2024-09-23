Top tips for tackling tough topics

No matter how you try to avoid it, sometimes difficult conversations are necessary in the workplace. How you approach sensitive topics can greatly affect the outcome, so what do you need to know?

Harmony in the workplace is crucial, as discord or conflict can result in reduced productivity, a lack of commitment and damaged work relationships. It’s difficult broaching sensitive topics in the workplace, however, sometimes it has to be done to avoid misunderstandings or grievances.

How you choose to address complicated subjects tends to dictate the outcome, therefore, it is important that you are fully prepared. With that in mind, the following tips can help you tackle tough topics with sensitivity, an open mind and professionalism. Exactly as it should be.

Establish the rules

Putting a blanket ban on the workplace discussion of sensitive topics, despite being impractical and virtually impossible to enforce, has the potential to create unnecessary tension. People are going to talk about world events, politics, personal subjects and more, but by setting some rules, for example a zero tolerance for deliberate ignorance or bullying, employers can encourage conversation and deter inappropriateness.

Consistency and adherence to the rules is needed to indicate that there is a structure in place and that if someone does violate an agreement and wilfully causes workplace conflict, that there will be a response from the employer and potentially HR. Creating rules is not about control or vigilance, it is to ensure that the workplace is safe and always professional.

Encourage equal discourse

Not everyone is going to feel the same way about a contentious issue. We are all a product of our upbringing and factors such as country of origin, level of education, social class, exposure to others and more, tends to influence how we view the world. Employers should encourage employees to embrace their co-workers and even when you don’t agree with them, listen to their point of view.

You don’t have to compromise on your beliefs, just acknowledge that we all walk a different path in life. That being said, if your views drastically contrast with someone else’s and you don’t gain anything from conversing with them, there is nothing wrong with maintaining a purely professional relationship, whereby you only speak about work topics.

Be wise in your words

Difficult conversations can feel even more awkward when you are overly conscious of what you are saying, but always remember, words have power. When the topic is sensitive it is important to carefully select your words, as saying something biased, untrue or inflammatory can greatly damage your reputation as well as working relationships.

Certain major events, for example geopolitical conflicts or high-profile changes in legislation that affect people’s rights are going to be discussed in the workplace and employers should ensure that the language being used is professional and appropriate. There is a time and a place for these kinds of discussions and employers may want to speak privately with employees about global events, or request that discussions of this nature be held during breaks and ‘downtime’.

Check in with employees

If an employee is struggling with a sensitive issue, for example their mental or physical health, workplace bullying or other personal matters, don’t let the conversation be a one-and-done kind of chat. It’s important to follow up with employees to reassess where they are now post-conversation.

Listening, addressing concerns and offering support shows that employers are invested not just in the smooth running of the company, but also in bolstering the people who keep it going. This builds trust and leads to an open and healthy company culture.

HR and training

If you feel that company-wide, there is a lack of readiness to approach delicate topics, look into sourcing and introducing the resources to do so. Managers should be trained in how to deal with tough issues in the working environment and HR departments should ensure that all staff members receive sensitivity training.

Ultimately, dealing with sensitive subjects at work requires tact, empathy, critical thought and a degree of diplomacy. The conversations may not always be easy, but they are often of great importance and when handled correctly, they can contribute greatly to a productive, happy and tuned-in workplace.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.