Top tips for jump-starting a career in pharma

The pharmaceutical sector is a dynamic and ever-changing landscape, therefore it can sometimes be a challenge to break into the industry.

For graduates and early-career starters breaking into the pharmaceutical sector can be easier said than done. Securing a position as a recent graduate or an entry-level employee is often a challenge, however, there are a number of ways for young or novice professionals to stand out in a highly competitive field.

Prepare for the future

If you have yet to graduate from third-level education, but you know you are aiming for a career within the pharmaceutical sector, use your time wisely, in preparation of future career demands. Globally, many companies offer undergraduates and postgraduates placements in internship programmes, typically over the summer period.

This is an ideal opportunity to learn from industry experts, identify the aspects of the career that most appeal to you, make connections and gain knowledge and experience that you otherwise would have lacked. Students will have to make a decision on whether they want to enter industry or academia and internships are a great way to determine the route you want to take, post-education.

Find inspiration

Mentorship and work shadowing are both great ways to prepare yourself for a successful career in the pharmaceutical sector. While no two jobs are going to be the same and every role, regardless of the industry, will have its challenges, STEM roles can be particularly taxing in terms of mental and emotional health.

A mentor can offer you guidance and support to best prepare you for a career in pharma, while also giving you a degree of insider knowledge so you can hit the ground running. Many universities will offer peer or expert mentorship to students, which you should take advantage of.

Additionally, the larger pharmaceutical companies often run mentorship programmes for new hires, so they can easily settle in and acclimate to their new role.

Work on those skills

I don’t think there is a job on the planet that doesn’t require some level of upskilling and certainly with how technologically advanced the world is becoming, positions in this field require a great deal more. Like all STEM subjects and roles, jobs in the pharmaceutical sector need a wide array of talented, ambitious and highly skilled professionals, to meet industry demands.

Micro-credentials, that is short, focused degrees to improve skills quickly, are an ideal way to upskill on a range of topics in a very short amount of time. Certifications gained through online courses are also a really useful upskilling medium, as they are specific, can be completed in your own time and are often free or relatively inexpensive.

While a list detailing the skills useful to people entering into the pharma sector would likely go on far too long, some of the most important qualities and abilities include a range of soft skills such as organisation, problem-solving, critical thinking, flexibility and a willingness to adapt.

Crucial hard skills are also wide ranging and include a diverse level of technical ability, a strong research acumen and compliance knowledge, among others. It is also important to note that just because you may not immediately need a certain skill now, the future is coming and you never know what transversal skills will be required by your department, down the line.

Perfect the application process

Applying for roles in any field has always been somewhat of a lottery. If the AI naysayers are to be believed, artificial intelligence has taken over from recruiters and employers when it comes to candidate selection. But whether the mind reviewing your CV is a human or a bot, small mistakes and inaccuracies always have the potential to eliminate your application.

Nowadays many of us use a spray and pray approach when applying for a position, as the hope is, the more CVs you have out there, the better your chances are, but there is no real evidence to suggest that this has a significant impact.

Rather than using technology to send hundreds of CVs to a wide range of organisations, why not carve out some time, make a list of the 10 places you would love to work at, do some research and send personalised CVs and cover letters that show you were deliberate and thoughtful in your selection process.

Make sure you understand the criteria of each job and that your CV reflects your skill in relation to individual positions by placing the most important information at the start and deleting irrelevant content.

Breaking into any industry is always going to be difficult. More and more it seems like there are a surplus of talented professionals and a very limited number of open positions. Getting a job in your dream career takes skill, perseverance and just a little bit of luck, so give yourself the best shot by taking every opportunity to prepare.

