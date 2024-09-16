Top tips for purging bad post-work habits

If you find that you are struggling to unwind at the end of a long day at work, then you may have picked up some negative habits, but not to worry as building a healthy, productive after work routine is simple.

Many of us spend at least eight hours a day, five days a week, at work, so it is understandable that, come 5.30pm, it can be tempting to just sink into a chair, letting your brain and body relax for a while. Half an hour to yourself, with nothing to focus on can be exactly what you need to destress and go about your evening.

But for some, the pressures of the day, coupled with tiredness can lead to the development of some poor habits that, if left unchecked, have the potential to form a negative post-work routine.

Scheduling your time after working hours is not about being strict or even overly productive, rather it is about establishing a post-working schedule that aligns with your goals, lifestyle and wellbeing. So why not give some of the following tips a go?

Manage your screen time

After a particularly stressful day, does anything sound more relaxing than throwing yourself into the nearest, softest seat and settling in for a night of binge watching television? Bonus points if it is raining outside and you have a fire going.

While this is an excellent way to destress and should be encouraged, it is important not to over do it at the same time. Excessive screen time, via consoles, television, laptops and phones has been linked to poor posture, sleep disruption, vision issues and weight gain.

Screen time is a part of many perfectly acceptable pastimes, just make sure that you don’t build your entire post-work routine around them. Instead also factor in walks outside, in-person socialising and other non-technology related hobbies.

Accomplish a goal

Throughout the working week, external errands and tasks around the home can really mount up, making it feel as though you have another huge job to tackle, despite having worked a full day. Making to-do-lists can help prevent the feeling of becoming overwhelmed.

Remember, you are already working hard and it is impossible to make time for everything that needs to be done. Instead why not set a realistic goal of completing just one task on the list each day. Before long you will find that you have worked your way through everything, without sacrificing too much of your free time.

By making a list detailing all that you want to accomplish, you can better visualise the path towards completing those goals, which is at the core of creating a sustainable post-work routine.

Naturally energising

We all need rest and relaxation so we can mentally and physically recharge, but in the same way that too much screen time can have a negative impact, a sedentary lifestyle can be detrimental to physical and mental health. It can be helpful to seek out naturally energising ways of letting off some steam.

For example, brief exercise a couple of times a week can be effective. It doesn’t have to be a labour-intensive workout, nor does it have to be as simple as going for a walk, instead you could go swimming or play a team sport.

Other hobbies that are energising but don’t require too much physical exertion include painting, crafting, journaling, reading and cooking. Some forms of yoga can also be tailored to people with reduced mobility or who experience chronic pain.

Embrace spontaneity

There is such a thing as being too organised. If your workday lacks variety, try not to replicate the same sense of order in your personal time. For some, structure is a safety net and it is necessary to help them achieve their goals, however, for others, the lack of excitement, or new experiences can lead to an unhappiness that can affect your career and private life.

If you are so inclined, at least once a week try to do something new, fun or exciting. By embracing a bit of spontaneity you can avoid the groundhog day feeling that sometimes comes with a 9-5, particularly if you work remotely and home and your office are one and the same. Why not try a new restaurant, go see a film in the cinema, go dancing, meet with friends, go for a swim, a hike, or just about any kind of adventure?

Establishing an after-work routine is all about finding a system that compliments your lifestyle, so don’t be hard on yourself if you don’t get the timing right early on. Keep at it every day and before you know it, your post-work schedule will become second nature to you.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.