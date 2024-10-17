Top tips to successfully set up your successor

When it comes to training your replacement, it is important to give them everything they need to establish themselves and hit the ground running in your absence.

When we are promoted or move on to a new role, before leaving the old one behind, there are certain obligations and responsibilities to be met. One responsibility is to prepare your co-workers, more specifically your successor to step into your position and assume your role to the best of their ability.

Training someone else to do your job can be tricky sometimes, as having the necessary qualifications does not automatically mean that they will possess the right temperament or the preferred level of experience, therefore a great deal of consideration into how you plan to upskill them is crucial.

So, here is a list of some of the most efficient and effective ways to train your co-workers, to enable a smooth transition of power and responsibilities.

Get an assessment

To properly train up an individual, you first need to assess where they are, both in terms of the skills they already have and those that are lacking. If possible, several weeks, maybe even months in advance, make the time to sit down with your co-worker to discuss career plans and the route they intend to take to make that goal a reality.

Provide your co-worker with a detailed breakdown of the job criteria, best practices and what their new duties will be, giving them time to ask questions and process the information. Then walk them through the training plan for the next couple of weeks, so they can adjust their schedule and fully commit to preparing for the next stage of their career.

Be the example

Detailed lists and conversations are extremely valuable, however, some people may find in-person tutorials, via job shadowing, give them a clearer idea of what their new position is going to be like.

If possible allow the trainee to shadow you on the job, so they can see first hand the demands of the role and how they might address challenges. As with the assessment stage, make sure your co-worker has the opportunity to ask questions, so they can form a well-rounded, informed opinion.

Make introductions

When someone is promoted or leaves a role, the effects can be felt throughout a team and may even affect clients or other external stakeholders. To make the transition easier and to give people adequate time to get used to changing dynamics, try to introduce your replacement early on, giving them and others time to get to know each other.

Clients may feel blindsided if the person they are used to dealing with is suddenly unavailable and they are being asked to put their trust in a stranger, therefore early introductions can help avoid potentially uncomfortable situations.

It will also give the co-worker who is replacing someone the opportunity to become acquainted with team members they may not have met before and to catch up on relevant information in advance of any meetings or calls.

Be present

When you are in the last few days of a job, it can be tempting to mentally check out, as you may feel that anything you contribute at this stage will have very little impact. But when it comes to your co-workers, how you leave has an impact.

Sticking to a schedule and continuing to work as though you were coming in on Monday morning maintains a sense of calm and is a good example of how to leave a role on good terms. By being present and efficient you are showing that training your successor is a priority and that you will be leaving the job in capable hands.

Ultimately, training your replacement is an opportunity, not only to flex and improve your mentorship and leadership skills, but to share your own skills and experience with someone who has similar career aspirations to you.

Through guidance, knowledge sharing and strategy, training your successor allows you to part ways with a company on good terms, potentially adding to your network and proving your professionalism.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.