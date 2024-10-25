Top tips to turn up tech talent internally

From quantum and AI, to machine learning that can teach itself, the technology space appears more like a science fiction novel everyday, so how can companies ensure their tech teams are ahead of the game?

In this increasingly digitised world the technology space has undergone a transformation that, if described to someone who lived in isolation, would likely sound like the premise of a fantastical novel. We are living in a time where deep space exploration is possible, where robotics can assist in surgery and where AI can mimic reality to a terrifying degree.

So advanced is the sector that the technology experts innovating the space, as well as up and coming young professionals need to continuously upskill to stay abreast of industry changes and advancements. Companies in part should take responsibility for the training and reskilling of their tech teams to better position everyone, from the top down.

So, how can employers support and build up skills in their tech teams?

Internal focus

The technological achievements of recent years have resulted in a surge of demand for professionals with advanced and niche skills. While it can be tempting to look for outside talent as a more immediate response to a skills gap, it isn’t necessarily a sustainable scaling option.

If current employees feel that their talents are being overlooked in favour of new additions to the team, it might lead to growing resentment and poor retention. Additionally, by always looking to outside forces to bolster your teams, you fail to build up skills internally and prepare people to take on new challenges and opportunities.

If you are relying on just one or two people to lead a team, without creating the infrastructure to work people up the ladder, as soon as those professionals move on, you are left with a captainless ship.

Consider cross-skilling

The majority of people are aware of organisational upskilling and reskilling, but have you heard of cross-skilling? Cross-skilling is the process of improving your abilities in an area outside of immediate job requirements, to ensure you have a broad range of talents.

Nowadays technology professionals are expected to adapt and be flexible, with a degree of knowledge in almost anything designated a ‘tech issue’. Cross functionality breaks down silos and enables more comprehensive and diverse thinking, when it comes to problem-solving.

Additionally, employees have greater opportunities to collaborate and build up a network, by partnering with people and teams they otherwise would have limited to no contact with. And while no job is future-proof, by having a diverse range of skills at your disposal you certainly put yourself in a good position should you need to change careers down the line.

Invest in development

While many people working with technology will likely have an aptitude for it and may have the potential to self-teach when it comes to improving skills, an investment still needs to be made in terms of education and upskilling.

Employers should foster an environment that supports professionals in their efforts to stay ahead of industry advancements, by providing educational resources, such as training and micro-credentials, as well as the time to commit to them. Conferences and workshops are also a great way to expose technology teams to new ideas and industry peers, in an environment designed to educate and inspire.

Consistent assessment

Upskilling your tech teams demands consistency. By regularly assessing where individuals are at in their skill journey, listening to feedback and keeping an ear to the ground in relation to industry changes, employers can ensure that they are developing a strong, future-focused strategy.

Forecasting can help you anticipate potential risk and opportunities, while also enabling you to somewhat predict future skill requirements and industry criteria. Employers can leverage forecasting methods and tools, to get the most out of their available data. As always, if an element of your strategy isn’t working or is yielding unpopular results, don’t cling to it, as just because it makes sense to you, doesn’t mean that it aligns with wider company and individual goals.

Ultimately, upskilling your tech teams is a crucial and essentially, never ending, aspect of company life. There will always be a new innovation or method to learn and implement.

From increased engagement and output, to significant technical and personal achievement, upskilling teams yields broad results, so why not develop a strategy now and see the heights it can take you to?

