Top tips to keep your work batteries charged and running

Despite our best efforts, we all get fatigued at work from time to time, so how can you best conserve physical and mental energy on the job?

For the majority of people no two days at work are the same. That is also true for our energy levels, which can rise and dip in response to an array of internal and external factors. For example, energy can be greatly affected by the quality of our sleep, exposure to vitamin D, the amount of exercise we are getting, our health status and even our screen time, among others.

While it is impossible to completely ward off low energy levels and unfortunately we all have to power through from time to time, there are a number of ways to preserve your energy and get through a work day that is just a little bit more taxing than usual. So, how can you keep the work batteries charged and running, to create the best possible working environment?

Be in tune with yourself

We are all different. Some of us are chirpy early risers who get the most out of ourselves in the morning and see a gradual decline in energy as the day goes on. Others take a while to fully wake up and may find that the afternoon or the evening time is when they are at their most productive.

Not everyone has the luxury of a flexible work day that can be fitted around your own schedule, however, even if your hours are set in stone, there are ways you can orient your work to better suit your energy levels. For example, try scheduling more complex or difficult tasks during a time when you know you will be more alert.

Additionally, while stimulants such as coffee and energy drinks can be useful in the short term, they aren’t a complete fix and should be taken in moderation. Instead consider taking micro-breaks and a breath of fresh air, to wake yourself up and recharge a little, before heading back in to get some work done.

Understand the distinction

Knowing the difference between physical and mental exhaustion is key to tackling the problem, as how can you fix an issue if you don’t know how or why it is occurring in the first place? While the two are undeniably linked, physical energy or the lack thereof means your body is likely slow, sluggish and not quick to react.

If your role at a company requires a high degree of physicality then preserving your body’s energy is paramount. Mental fatigue on the other hand drastically affects decision-making, critical thinking and emotional regulation, which has the potential to cause conflict in the workplace.

Sometimes exhaustion just feels, well, exhausting and you might be tempted to just shut down and power through your day. However, by taking the time to reflect and assess your feelings and be a bit kinder to yourself, you will likely find you are better able to work through it. Not every day is going to be a 110pc day and that’s ok. If push comes to shove and you need a mental health or sick day, then take it.

Set clear boundaries

When the lines between our personal and professional selves become blurred, it can lead to burnout, fatigue and low energy, therefore setting and enforcing clear boundaries while at work and indeed in your personal life, is crucial.

Your lunch break for example should not be used as an opportunity to casually discuss work matters. It is important that during the work day you know that there will be a set time where you can physically and mentally relax and recharge, away from the hustle, bustle and toil.

Additionally, we have all done it, but avoid the temptation to check in on your work email while you are enjoying your lunch or time away from the desk. Wanting to do well in your role and be an active participant is admirable, however, you can’t give your all, all of the time, especially if you are mentally or physically fatigued.

Breaks and downtime are vital to maintaining a safe, happy and healthy working environment.

Manage distractions

Distractions at work can make you feel as though you are run ragged, so try to limit the time you spend jumping between tasks. Obviously, time-sensitive communications and jobs should be dealt with as soon as possible, however, for non-urgent matters it can be helpful to set aside time throughout the day to respond to emails and complete any administration or additional tasks.

Constantly moving between tasks without a strategy can lead to disorganised behaviours, so if you find you are easily distracted why not write out a plan to keep yourself focused, that also incorporates regular breaks and time to reflect on next steps?

Ultimately, low energy can greatly affect the quality of your work and even seep into your personal life, so if you find that your physical or mental reserves are not where they need to be, don’t be afraid to try out some energy-saving tips or even speak with an expert, so you can get back on track.

