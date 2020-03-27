What we’re watching while physically distancing this weekend

Here’s what the team at Silicon Republic will be watching while maintaining social and physical distance this weekend.

Another weekend spent largely indoors means that everyone here at Silicon Republic is seeking out ways to stay occupied. But no matter what, we all agree on one thing: there will be lots of TV involved. To give you an idea of the diverse content out there, we’ve included some of our own tips on what to watch.

I’m going to get this one out of the way early because, frankly, I have been bombarded with people telling me to stream it all week: Tiger King. Anyone from our team who has taken a step into this bizarre Netflix documentary has been talking about it non-stop, so it’s definitely one to check out.

Tech journalist Kelly has two recommendations. First up, I Am Not Okay With This – Netflix’s coming-of-age drama from the people who made The end of the F*cking World (another one worth hitting up). And besides that? Disney+. Yes, all of it.

Our sub-editor Sarah has been having a great time getting wrapped up in the drama of Love is Blind, the Netflix show where couples begin dating in isolation pods and get engaged before ever meeting each other. For some entertaining reality escapism, keep this one in mind.

Future Human events lead Lisa swears by This Way Up, the brainchild of Irish comedian Aisling Bea. There’s a full season to dive into on All 4.

Silicon Republic editor Elaine offers up three potential crowd-pleasers: RuPaul’s Drag Race, which has 12 seasons to binge-watch on Netflix, as well as Big Life Fix and Frasier, both of which are available on the RTÉ Player.

Connor, our head of AV, recommends some comedy relief to take your mind off things. With a number of comedy specials up on Netflix now – including Pete Davidson, Marc Maron, Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura – he’s confident that there’s something in there for everyone.

Our deputy editor Jenny is a woman after my own heart. She plans to savour the brilliance that is Better Call Saul and go back to the very beginning of Parks and Recreation to watch it in its entirety. A Leslie Knope-filled weekend is the stuff of dreams, made possible by the show’s availability on Sky and Amazon Prime.

“Enemies of fairness and equality, hear my womanly roar.” Happy #InternationalWomensDay, Pawneans! pic.twitter.com/bOrL2C1FED — Parks and Recreation (@parksandrecnbc) March 8, 2020

Silicon Republic CEO Ann and publisher Darren suggest you get lost in the weird and wonderful world of Dark. It’s the first German-language Netflix original series and is packed with mystery and intrigue.

And for me, I’m going to be relaxing with re-runs of Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Netflix. I have seen all of the episodes many, many times, but there’s nothing like comfort and familiarity to help you wind down when everything else feels uncertain.