How unplugging from work can be a professional lifeline

For many people, switching from work-mode to holiday-mode doesn’t come naturally, and this can ruin any time off. So, what can you do to leave work at work?

Whether you love your job or simply see it as a paycheque, we all need regular time off to recharge physically and mentally.

But even when we shut off our devices or remove ourselves from the working environment, it isn’t always easy to forget about work entirely. In fact many people find that the anxiety of falling behind or having to play catch-up when they return to work can dampen the positive effects of having had a break.

So, what are some of the steps you can take to make optimal use of your time off, leaving work where it belongs, far from your mind?

Digitally unburden yourself

The modern era and its advanced digital technologies has all but ensured the average person can never stray too far from their place of employment, if not physically then certainly virtually.

Communication apps such as Slack and Teams keep organisational groups in constant contact, Google Meets and Zoom facilitate both audio and visual calling, and global cloud-sharing capabilities mean most people can access their company’s shared data from almost anywhere in the world.

The first step to stop yourself from checking in with your company or quickly scanning your work emails is to simply cut off your own access. If you are going on holiday, or even if you just want a week where you don’t have to engage with work, put away the work devices and log out of work-based email and chat groups. Basically, untether yourself.

Be prepared

It’s all well and good to say you won’t let the worry get to you, but once you are actually in the swing of things you may find that all of your talk of not being bothered was exactly that, talk.

So, once you have booked your time off, before you leave for your scheduled break, putting your ducks in a row can help eliminate some of that anxiety about missed work.

Preparations will be unique to you, your job and company requirements, but can typically include writing a detailed, up-to-date handover document to send on to your supervisor, contacting clients who may depend on your expertise and letting them know the dates you will be away, completing work in advance and setting up an automated email response noting your absence.

Set and maintain boundaries

It can be nerve wracking setting boundaries with co-workers and management, especially if you are averse to confrontation, but a good leader recognises the value of a company culture that supports the emotional, mental and physical wellbeing of its employees.

For that reason, your employer and co-workers should understand that you are not to be contacted about work-related matters during your time off, nor will you contact them when they are on leave. Initially you may feel guilty about cutting off contact, but it is crucial that when you set a reasonable boundary you stick to it.

That’s not to say that every now and then there won’t be an emergency that requires your input and if you feel as though it would be better to respond then go ahead; however, don’t encourage others to think that if they have a problem then it is OK to contact you straight away.

Also, employers should lead by example. If they are shown to prioritise their own wellbeing by making use of their time off, then others within the company will feel comfortable enough to do the same.

Research shows that by not taking time away from work you are increasing your chances of burnout and potentially damaging your mental health. We spend the majority of our time working, so it is no surprise that it can take a bit of practice to switch off.

If you do need to practise, why not start small by making sure you disconnect for your whole lunch break. Take the little steps that will enable you to enjoy that week off totally unburdened by work or guilt. Take the time, you deserve it.

