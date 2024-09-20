Are you using productivity tools to their fullest extent?

Productivity tools can make dull, arduous tasks more interesting and often take a fraction of the time then if you were to tackle the task manually.

If it seems like nowadays there is a tool for absolutely everything, that’s probably because there is. From organisation and planning, to project management and collaboration, designated productivity tools can improve the quality of work, boost morale, reduce workload and even track performance.

Productivity tools do exactly what they claim to do. They take monotonous, labour-intensive work, making the process quick and easy, so you can refocus your attention on the tasks that matter most. Designed to optimise workflow, productivity tools can be deployed throughout a company for maximum effect. But not everyone knows how to apply them.

Project management tools

Most businesses, regardless of the sector, will likely require a strong degree of project management, which is the application of skill, knowledge and expertise needed to bring a project to fruition. While soft skills such as leadership, adaptability and critical thinking are crucial, hard skills are also a must-have.

Platforms such as Asana offer project management tools that enable the user to break complex projects down into manageable tasks and to collaborate effectively across teams and with clients. A handy calendar lets you keep track of your day, so you never miss an important deadline.

Other companies such as Wrike empower project managers and teams with an array of kanban boards, customisable workflows and AI-powered software, to execute strategies and meet company objectives.

Other well-known and reputable project management tools include Jira, Basecamp and ClickUp, along with dozens more, so make sure to do your research and find the right fit for your company.

Communication and collaboration tools

I challenge you to find any business that can thrive without strong communication and collaboration infrastructure. It doesn’t matter how much money you invest in a company, or how talented your staff are, if there is a failure to communicate or an inability to collaborate effectively on group work, then the writing is likely on the wall.

Productivity tools aimed at improving and facilitating internal and external communication are crucial to the smooth running of a business, but also to employee wellbeing and overall satisfaction, as miscommunication and isolation can have serious effects on morale.

If you want to build up your communication and collaboration tools, why not look at Slack or Microsoft Teams? Both platforms offer sturdy frameworks for privatised internal and external communication, audio and video call capabilities, and file sharing options.

Additionally, collaboration tools such as Trello and Airtable are ideal for team-wide task scheduling, time tracking and real-time information sharing. Both platforms are easy to use, with a wide range of features, with Trello in particular offering a functional and aesthetic kanban-style interface that is very user-friendly.

Document tools, for example Google Docs, DropBox and Notion, also let you work individually or collaboratively, in real time, eliminating the need for long email threads, and giving users access to the most up-to-date version of a file.

Time management tools

As the old saying goes, time is money and that is certainly true when you are on company time. Having a good grasp on your time management can be key to workplace efficiency, however, if you could use a little support in that area there are a number of productivity tools you should test out.

Todoist, a popular task/time management application, aims to be “an extension of your mind”. It helps you create a schedule, with deadlines and notifications prioritised and displayed only when necessary, preventing the overwhelming feeling of having too much to do.

It is minimalist in terms of appearance, user-friendly and can be integrated with more than 80 other applications, for example with Slack and Zapier. You can also sync and share all or part of your lists with co-workers, to show them where you are at in your current schedule.

There is also Clockify, which allows users to track hours across projects and create in-depth timesheets. This is particularly useful for those who work on a freelance basis, or who frequently have to keep track of billable hours. It can also be used for scheduling, making time off requests and noting employee attendance, among other features.

There are dozens upon dozens of productivity tools out there, designed to make the working day run that bit smoother. So why not experiment to see which ones work best for you?

