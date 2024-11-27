Top tips for making the most of a virtual internship

Internships have the potential to jump-start careers, but not every position can be undertaken in an in-person capacity, so how do you get the best out of a virtual intern?

When you think of a company internship, it is likely that the majority of us conceptualise a fairly typical idea of what it looks like. Namely an in-person, fixed programme, wherein an early-career starter learns the ropes, develops their skills and makes important connections.

However, as the global pandemic made clear, not every worthwhile experience is exclusively an in-person endeavour. In fact, many people have found that flexible, hybrid and fully remote working arrangements have broadened access to opportunities and given employees a new lease on life.

So, how can companies make the most of a virtual internship experience?

Encourage engagement

When you run an in-person internship, one of the advantages is undoubtedly the ease at which you can communicate and engage with employees. Virtual communication requires a little more effort as nuance, meaning and direction is often lost when delivered through a screen.

Companies that offer virtual internships should ensure that they are communicating with interns regularly and in much the same way that they would if that employee were engaging in an in-person capacity. They should also have complete access to all the necessary communication tools, as well as opportunities to engage with co-workers in a more social, less formal setting.

Internships depend on key mentorship, guidance and support from a range of employees already settled in an organisation, therefore the failure to facilitate communication can be detrimental to the individual and undermine the whole programme.

Introduce virtual elements

If you decide that running a virtual internship, rather than an in-person system, is the best option for your company and its employees, then it makes sense that you would incorporate virtual elements to elevate and justify the experience. Gamified training for example is an ideal way to upskill interns, improve digital capabilities and have fun while learning about the industry.

Online activities that require group participation such as select tasks, quizzes and interactive modules also encourage people to work together and form bonds as a team, which is crucial when working remotely.

Digital scoreboards that highlight objectives, timelines and success rates are also a great motivator, particularly when you are starting out, as it gives you a clear beginning and targets to aim for. Just ensure that the boards are reflective of everyone’s efforts and hard work and that they are not used to unfairly criticise others.

Don’t forget about culture

Just because your internship programme exists virtually, does not mean that you are exempt from establishing a healthy and employee-focused company culture. Interns should have access to important aspects of company life, for example the opportunity to give fair and honest feedback, access to company resources such as mental health supports and the ability to engage with organisational DEI initiatives, among others.

Internships, regardless of whether they are in-person or online, should still have a sense of culture that offers community and a connection to the wider workforce. With culture in mind, consistency is key. Virtual interns should not feel as though they are being ‘othered’ and should therefore be subject to the same rules and processes as their fellow employees.

Basically, create the same culture digitally, as you would if you were running an in-person facility.

Train the managers

For supervisors, running an internship – despite the similarities – is not the same as overseeing established full-time teams within an organisation. The expectations, objectives, end results and permeability (or lack thereof) of the role are entirely unique and should be regarded as such.

To top it all off, virtual internships come with their own rules and regulations. Therefore, managers need to have experience in training and developing the skills of interns who operate solely online. They should have strong interpersonal and digital skills, as well as the ability to structure a sturdy framework to bring the intern through the programme seamlessly.

As the manager or mentor is often the intern’s primary connection to the company, it is vital that both people are a good match and are able to bring out the best in each other.

