Weekend takeaway: A toast to the class of 2018
Advice
Weekend takeaway: A toast to the class of 2018

Graduates Month continues at Siliconrepublic.com, and this weekend’s reading has advice from all sorts as well as a glimpse into the world of work they may be approaching.

To the class of 2018: Make the most of your time

Young woman standing at fork in the road.

We started the week with a heartfelt message from Siliconrepublic.com editor John Kennedy to the class of 2018: Dear graduates, it’s what you do with your time that really counts.

What they didn’t tell you in college about the world of work

Shocked female graduate dressed professionally, looking at her phone, learning about what they didn’t tell her in college.

Continuing with advice for graduates, guest columnist Cheryl Cran shares a little bit of what they didn’t teach you in college.

Are we setting graduates up to have huge regrets about their degrees?

Two male students and a female student sitting in a library hunched intently over study materials.

For the week that’s in it, we saw Leaving Cert students get their first college offers, with so-called ‘job-friendly’ courses in STEM on the rise. But our Careers reporter Eva Short wonders if this attitude could spell disaster for the graduates of the future.

Want to do something different? Our top alternatives to graduate programmes

Young Asian woman sitting in a wooden rocking chair using her laptop. She is wearing a tank top and jeans

So, what about those who seek a different path? For those who may not want to do a standard graduate programme, Short sourced some alternatives.

Companies are struggling to find IT staff and Brexit is making things harder

A woman in smart business attire with her hair tied back poses in front of a blue backdrop for Auxilion

One sector that’s apparently struggling to find new recruits is IT. According to an Auxilion survey, companies are finding IT staff sourcing and retention pretty tough.

‘We are in the most transformative period in the history of money’

A woman in a black long-sleeve top smiles in front of a wall covered with grafitti

Taking a look at an industry in which many graduates may find themselves, PayPal’s Laura Morgan Walsh spoke to us about the importance of diversity and inclusion amid the ongoing fluctuations in finance.

Morgan Walsh is continuing her education and is currently in her second year of a master’s in human resource strategies at Dublin City University.

“I failed my exams during the first year of college. I had never failed an exam before and it was the toughest, but most valuable, lesson I ever learned,” she told us.

‘A lot of companies don’t have a security strategy’

Cybersecurity expert Jessica Marie portrait. Marie wears a white blouse and is standing in front of a silver wall.

Sticking with the transforming world of business, WhiteHatSecurity’s Jessica Marie says companies need to be more proactive in their infosec strategies.

7 new start-ups begin second NDRC PorterShed accelerator

Two rows of people, some standing and some seated on a grey couch, assemble in the PorterShed building

In the land of start-ups, a new cadre of Galway-based start-ups is set to begin the second NDRC at PorterShed accelerator.

‘The internet is full of unsubstantiated claims of the harmful effects of folic acid’

A woman with short hair wears a cream blazer and emerald green blouse in a university corridor

In this week’s Science Uncovered, we spoke to Dublin City University assistant professor Anne Parle-McDermott who, when not developing advanced biosensors, is trying to stem the tide of ‘fake news’ about folic acid and spina bifida.

‘If I couldn’t sell or work online, I don’t think I’d be living here at all’

A colourful row of storefronts, including a bar and restaurant, in Sligo

And, finally, we leave you with wise words from illustrator Annie West. While West preaches in praise of online shopping and the digital economy that allows her to live and work online from Sligo – or anywhere she chooses – we hope you’ll see that the best path is the one you carve for yourself.

