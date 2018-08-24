Weekend takeaway: A toast to the class of 2018

Graduates Month continues at Siliconrepublic.com, and this weekend’s reading has advice from all sorts as well as a glimpse into the world of work they may be approaching.

We started the week with a heartfelt message from Siliconrepublic.com editor John Kennedy to the class of 2018: Dear graduates, it’s what you do with your time that really counts.

Continuing with advice for graduates, guest columnist Cheryl Cran shares a little bit of what they didn’t teach you in college.

For the week that’s in it, we saw Leaving Cert students get their first college offers, with so-called ‘job-friendly’ courses in STEM on the rise. But our Careers reporter Eva Short wonders if this attitude could spell disaster for the graduates of the future.

So, what about those who seek a different path? For those who may not want to do a standard graduate programme, Short sourced some alternatives.

One sector that’s apparently struggling to find new recruits is IT. According to an Auxilion survey, companies are finding IT staff sourcing and retention pretty tough.

Taking a look at an industry in which many graduates may find themselves, PayPal’s Laura Morgan Walsh spoke to us about the importance of diversity and inclusion amid the ongoing fluctuations in finance.

Morgan Walsh is continuing her education and is currently in her second year of a master’s in human resource strategies at Dublin City University.

“I failed my exams during the first year of college. I had never failed an exam before and it was the toughest, but most valuable, lesson I ever learned,” she told us.

Sticking with the transforming world of business, WhiteHatSecurity’s Jessica Marie says companies need to be more proactive in their infosec strategies.

In the land of start-ups, a new cadre of Galway-based start-ups is set to begin the second NDRC at PorterShed accelerator.

In this week’s Science Uncovered, we spoke to Dublin City University assistant professor Anne Parle-McDermott who, when not developing advanced biosensors, is trying to stem the tide of ‘fake news’ about folic acid and spina bifida.

And, finally, we leave you with wise words from illustrator Annie West. While West preaches in praise of online shopping and the digital economy that allows her to live and work online from Sligo – or anywhere she chooses – we hope you’ll see that the best path is the one you carve for yourself.