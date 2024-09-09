What not to say in a job interview

What are the topics to avoid when hoping to snag that job you want?

Job interviews, no matter how prepared you are, can be stressful. In high-pressure situations it is easy to lose your train of thought or inadvertently say something you would rather have kept to yourself.

Recruiters and employers are used to people making small mistakes during the interview process, ones that will likely not harshly impact your chances; however, there are a few errors that you should avoid making, so you don’t leave a bad impression or fall into a trap designed to catch you out.

Three kids, a mortgage and a turtle

Despite the growing influence of DEI (diversity, equality and inclusion) measures in the workplace, there is still a global issue of minority groups being discriminated against during the job-application process.

Many countries have enacted rules that discourage and prohibit potential employers from asking questions of a personal nature, such as your sexual orientation, relationship status, religion and ethnic background.

That doesn’t mean that they won’t try and compel you to offer up the information by means of small talk. For example, they may ask you if you would need to leave at a pre-agreed time to pick up children or query how your family would feel about your having to travel for work.

Remember to always bring it back to your proficiency in the role and don’t provide any unnecessary personal information.

I didn’t have time

Employers and recruiters will assume that you looked up their website and researched the company before the interview, (which is best practice), however, if you didn’t have time due to other commitments, don’t volunteer that information.

If you do, it will seem as though you aren’t fully invested in the interview process and therefore won’t fully commit to the role should you get it.

If you get asked a question you can’t answer, try to redirect it to a topic you are more familiar with. If you can’t, there is no harm in saying you don’t know, as this is better than blurting out the first thing that comes to mind.

Explain it is an interesting topic and one you are looking forward to learning more about. Many questions are actually designed to assess how you handle awkward situations, so just make sure that even when you don’t know the answer, you approach it in the right way.

I know I don’t have experience

Almost everyone has applied for a role that they weren’t fully qualified for, but felt that they possessed the necessary skill and drive nonetheless. Whatever you do, don’t remind the recruiter or employer that you lack a specific experience, as not only could it result in your immediate disqualification, but it could cause the interviewer to hyperfocus on that one bit of information.

Your interviewer has likely read your CV, which means they offered you an interview already knowing the skills and experience you bring to the table. Big yourself up, don’t tear yourself down, as it will just give other people licence to do the same.

Insert expletive here

No one is a saint and every now and then bad language just slips out, but there is a time and a place for it. A job interview is not that place. Using expletives in a job interview can make you sound crass and unprepared, not to mention it speaks to the lack of a wider vocabulary.

You may find once you get the job that your employer and co-workers swear like sailors and you are free to do so, however, don’t start the interview that way, as you don’t know how a prospective employer might respond. It would be a frustratingly simple error to lose a job over.

I had to get out of there

Many of us will have had a past experience with a poor employer or toxic co-workers and it can be tempting to run their names through the mud, but it’s a bad move. Criticising others can be seen as a sign of immaturity and is evidence of a lack of loyalty.

It is more constructive to explain the ways your previous role doesn’t align with your career growth and ambitions. Use this as an opportunity to showcase your level of experience, the skills that you picked up in your previous role and how they can be applied to a new, exciting venture.

Avoid the clichés

Just because an interviewer’s questions are standard or obvious, does not mean that you should respond with clichés. Yes, these can be helpful when trying to relate to someone, as we all know what someone is getting at when they use one, but in an interview context they can seem lazy and unoriginal.

Try to approach the question from a different angle with a unique point of view that will make you memorable for the right reasons. This is easier said than done, but a good rule of thumb is to remember what is special about you and why as an individual you are an asset. By keeping it personal in a professional sense you can avoid common clichés.

So there you have it, some useful tips on how to avoid common interview faux pas, now go get that job you’ve been looking for.

