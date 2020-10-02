Should your employer be helping you achieve work-life balance?

Work-life balance has perhaps never been more important. Does the responsibility fall to employees alone? Anne Fulton of Fuel50 discusses.

Covid-19 is taking a toll on our mental health. Missing out on the social aspect of work and the distinct lines between the office and our homes has made it even harder to achieve work-life balance. And with new challenges to contend with – such as Zoom fatigue and fewer opportunities for de-stressing – it might feel as though it’s slipping further out of reach.

Laya Healthcare recently surveyed 1,000 people about their anxiety levels during the pandemic. At 80pc, the majority of participants said they hadn’t taken any sick leave since March and 62pc they hadn’t taken as much annual leave as last year. This is despite 91pc experiencing some level of anxiety linked to Covid.

Clearly, work-life balance needs to be a priority right now. But it’s often described as somewhat of a paradox. It’s laid out as a goal you should work towards and, if you can’t achieve it, you need to try harder. Anne Fulton, however, founder and CEO of Fuel50, believes that companies play a pivotal role in supporting their staff in this area.

Fulton founded HR-technology vendor Fuel50 in 2012. An organisational psychologist and an executive career and performance coach, she is passionate about improving employee engagement, implementing diversity initiatives and creating career-acceleration programmes. She has worked with more than 50 Fortune 500 companies through Fuel50, including eBay and Mastercard.

Can we achieve work-life balance in a pandemic?

In the current global climate, juggling our work and our personal lives has become an increasingly precarious balancing act. Fulton warns about the potential impacts: “The boundaries are blurred more than ever before as employees continue to work remotely.

“As time blurs and employees become more fragmented between juggling work, home-schooling and family obligations, in the middle of a global pandemic, it can be detrimental to their overall wellbeing. Employees have to set boundaries to carve out non-work time and mental space to avoid burnout.”

It shouldn’t fall entirely on the employee to make this happen, however. According to Fulton, employers have a “strong responsibility to their employees”. It’s also a good way to do business, she explains, as it will help them “operate and run their company more efficiently” in the long run.

“There are a variety of things managers can do to make sure their teams are productive, but it starts with listening to employees to understand their needs and potential problem points,” she says.

“Working from home is just as new for them as it is for the company as a whole, meaning employers have to be more transparent and flexible than ever before.”

First steps

Where should employers start? According to Fulton, open communication is key. It’s a good idea, she says, to maintain a “regular office setting” despite operating virtually.

Team leads shouldn’t forget the importance of weekly check-ins, for example. Showing that you value employees is another must. Employers should proactively implement training and planned reviews instead of “waiting for an in-person meeting” to give staff a platform, Fulton explains.

This will give them the opportunity to voice concerns, share insights about their role in the organisation and discuss where they feel they add value.

Companies should also change up employee benefits to adjust to the new way of working, she says: “For example, employers should speak to their benefits provider about telehealth options or perhaps create a stipend for any sort of mental health care.”

Strive for ‘open conversation’

Moving forward, Fulton reiterates the part open communication will play. This works both ways, she says. Communication and transparency will need to be a priority for both employers and employees.

“For employees struggling to set boundaries, it could be an increase in workload or personal responsibilities that are preventing employees to have a work-life balance,” she says. “If it is work-related responsibilities, an open conversation with a supervisor could help address the problem by giving the employee more resources or shifting responsibilities.”