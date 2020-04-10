Working from home: Lessons in leadership and change management

Catch up on what you might have missed in Careers this week, including plenty of tips for leading remote teams.

We’ve been continuing our quest to learn as much as possible from a variety of experts with different perspectives on working from home. Our editor, Elaine Burke, wrote about the importance of mitigating stress transference. During this time of elevated anxiety levels, she said, it’s crucial that team leads remain aware of how their stress could affect their colleagues.

Accenture Ireland’s head of inclusion and diversity, Dr Michelle Cullen, also explained how and why we should keep focusing on cultivating a healthy company culture that celebrates equality, even when we’re working from home.

The team at Hays drew on their knowledge and experience to give us more advice on navigating our new ways of working. Senior vice-president of Hays US, Christine Wright, took us through her six steps for leading a remote-working team, having spent different parts of her career managing teams in Japan, Australia and the UK.

And Hays’ director of digital technology for Ireland, the UK and EMEA, James Milligan, imparted some of his wisdom on leadership. According to Milligan, managing remote teams can present “lots of new challenges”, but leaders can use delegation, knowledge sharing and communication tools to help.

Meanwhile, the employment and benefits team at William Fry gave us some valuable practical advice for employers getting accustomed to a newly remote workforce. From emphasising the importance of information security to clearly communicating expenses, catch up on their five tips here.

Learning how to lead your team or maintain company culture remotely is a massive exercise in change management. To get some advice on successfully managing change, I spoke to Amy Cappellanti-Wolf, who was previously senior vice-president and CHRO at Symantec. Shortly before she finished with the company, she led a robust change management project as it closed a $10bn merger with Broadcom.

For specific career insights, we spoke to some people in leadership roles in other industries, too. EY’s Pat Breslin, who recently joined the company having spent more than 20 years in Accenture, now leads the technology advisory department. He talked to us about his own career path, his tips for others in technology consulting, and his thoughts on the challenges presented by Covid-19.

Coming from a different industry altogether, MSD Ballydine’s Danny Lyne talked to us about his journey from loving maths at school and studying chemical engineering to his current role as pharmaceuticals operations lead.

